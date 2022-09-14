ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Marietta schools name new communications chief

By Marietta City Schools, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B66RR_0hvFALvN00
Chris Fiore Marietta City Schools

Marietta City Schools announced Wednesday that Chris Fiore will be the district's new chief communications officer.

Fiore, who most recently was the public information director for Louisiana's Department of Labor, replaces Jen Brock, who took a post at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

Fiore has also been a communications staffer for the city of South Lake Tahoe, California, and worked in television news for more than 10 years, a district news release said. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“I’m thrilled to join the team in Marietta who spend every day dedicated to supporting students,” Fiore said in the news release. “Telling stories is where my heart is, and I am excited to be a part of a team of people doing that for the students, staff, and volunteers who make Marietta City Schools shine.”

Fiore's annual salary will be $151,921.15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
donalsonvillenews.com

Rome City Schools name Dr. Eric L. Holland Superintendent

In a unanimous vote by the Rome Board of Education, Dr. Eric. L. Holland has been named Superintendent Of Rome City Schools, effective September 3, 2022. Holland, an educator with 23 years of experience, most recently served as Principal of Rome High School in Rome, Ga. and Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga.
ROME, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County School District’s decision on discipline appeal expected Thursday

The Cobb County School Board is expected to vote on a discipline appeal filed by a former Campbell High School student at Thursday’s meeting. N.G., then a 16-year-old sophomore, was expelled in September 2021 for allegedly possessing a vape pen with THC. He appealed the decision, but by the time the Georgia Board of Education overturned Cobb’s finding, on the grounds that the student was denied his due process rights by the district, he had already served the expulsion and missed the remainder of his tenth grade year.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
California State
Marietta, GA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Greensboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb school board asked to consider public conduct policy

The Cobb Board of Education will be asked on Thursday to adopt a policy to govern conduct by members of the public at school board meetings. Proposals include the possibility of allowing the school board to meet in an alternate location should disruptions get out of hand and calling on law enforcement to intervene “in any potential violation of law.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Holyoke College#K12#Department Of Labor
CBS 46

Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
ATLANTA, GA
scoopotp.com

Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP

The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
ACWORTH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

C.O.P.S step up to help the families of fallen Cobb County deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grief can be hard to process, and luckily the families of the fallen Cobb County deputies won’t be alone. “Your world is turned upside-down, completely. It’s a whole new life in a matter of minutes,” said Tammy Gilstrap, who volunteers for Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS). Our main mission is to rebuild shattered lives.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

School investigates student sharing 'gummies' in DeKalb County. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mourners pay final respects to Queen Elizabeth.
ROSWELL, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
516
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy