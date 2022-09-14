Marietta schools name new communications chief

Chris Fiore Marietta City Schools

Marietta City Schools announced Wednesday that Chris Fiore will be the district's new chief communications officer.

Fiore, who most recently was the public information director for Louisiana's Department of Labor, replaces Jen Brock, who took a post at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

Fiore has also been a communications staffer for the city of South Lake Tahoe, California, and worked in television news for more than 10 years, a district news release said. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“I’m thrilled to join the team in Marietta who spend every day dedicated to supporting students,” Fiore said in the news release. “Telling stories is where my heart is, and I am excited to be a part of a team of people doing that for the students, staff, and volunteers who make Marietta City Schools shine.”

Fiore's annual salary will be $151,921.15.