World’s Largest Garage Sale dates announced
At the end of September, Main Street in Warrensburg is set to become a very busy place. Get there early, find somewhere to park, and plan to be there for a while - the World's Largest Garage Sale is back.
Free Fall Farmers Festival at SiCM
Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
Taco and Margarita Festival to be held at MVP Arena
The Taco and Margarita Festival will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on October 8. VIP doors will open at 11 a.m., and general admission (GA) doors will be opened at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena website, with VIP tickets starting at $49, and GA tickets starting at $15. The MVP Arena is located on 51 S. Pearl St.
Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?
One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
Magical Ice Castles Return to Lake George in 2023! Tickets Available Soon
December Set-Up Set up on the 2022 Ice Castles began in December 2021 with the water lines going first. Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began. Once Mother Nature finally started to cooperate, bringing colder temperatures to the region in January 2022, the icicles started to form. Ice...
Crossgates Mall, Albany Turns 38! Which of These Stores Do You Remember?
Crossgates Mall in Albany opened on Sunday March 4, 1984. 38 years have passed since their Grand Opening and in that time some stores have opened and closed while others are still going strong. Do you remember which stores were part of opening day?. 38 years is a long time....
Indian Ladder Farms to kick off apple picking season
Apple picking season is in full swing, and Indian Ladder Farms is hoping to cash in on the annual apple boom.
World Famous Celebrity Spotted In Albany! What Was He Doing In Walmart?
Which celebrity has been spotted around the Capital Region and Upstate New York this week? I would say this performer is world famous and a household name to anyone over 30 years-of-age. Any guesses?. This musician was seen getting his haircut, walking down the street in Albany and was even...
wamc.org
Setting sail on the Hudson
The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
newyorkalmanack.com
Fighting the Spread of Japanese Knotweed
The Time and the Valleys Museum will host a virtual program on Japanese Knotweed, the invasive plant that has been taking over Catskill streambanks, set for Friday, September 23rd. This program will be led by Haley Springston, Watershed Planning Coordinator at the Rondout Neversink Stream Management Program, who will look...
A Legend Returns This Saturday!
Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
Owners of closed Notty Pine opening new restaurant
The owners of the closed Notty Pine Tavern are opening up a new restaurant in Troy. The Pine is set to open at 814 Hoosick Road this fall.
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
10 Reasons To Make A Daytrip To The Mohawk Valley
As you start a drive west out of Schenectady along the Mohawk River Valley, you begin to feel a little something different in the air. I don't know what it is exactly, but I feel it. The land flattens out to a valley floor with the Mohawk River and the...
Steve McLaughlin to enter dunk tank at local fundraiser
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin will be taking a turn in a dunk tank at the Reverse Rett Upstate New York Fundraiser this Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. The fundraiser will be held at the Speigletown Fire Company at 146 Speigletown Road.
Where to go for Oktoberfest in the Capital Region
As October gets closer, anticipation for Oktoberfest grows. The annual event celebrated around the world is fast approaching and there are so many spots around the capital region where you can participate.
Look at This Stuff, Isn’t it Neat? NY Divers Discover Collection That’s Sweet
You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George. Divers discover a collection that's sweet. Check out this trove of treasures untold. And all of the wonders Lake George can hold. Forget the Little Mermaid. John Pelletier and his fiance Rose have uncovered...
Schedule set for Queensbury Wizard Fest
Magic in the North Country? It's more likely than you think. On Sunday, wizards and witches from across New York will converge on Jenkinsville in Queensbury for a first-of-its-kind celebration in the area, with a sport that has a bit of magic to it.
Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years
Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
What to know for the Adirondack Balloon Festival
The first 10 balloons will take flight, and then Glen Street will come alive.
