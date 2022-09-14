ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Free Fall Farmers Festival at SiCM

Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM) is hosting its third annual Free Farmers Festival at its campus on September 18. This event is free and open to the public.
NEWS10 ABC

Taco and Margarita Festival to be held at MVP Arena

The Taco and Margarita Festival will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on October 8. VIP doors will open at 11 a.m., and general admission (GA) doors will be opened at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena website, with VIP tickets starting at $49, and GA tickets starting at $15. The MVP Arena is located on 51 S. Pearl St.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?

One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
wamc.org

Setting sail on the Hudson

The distance from our house to the Hudson River as the crow flies is approximately nine miles. But since we’re not crows the metric’s essentially meaningless. Whatever the distance, the Hudson is a severely underutilized resource in our family. Were the amenity the Atlantic Ocean we’d probably visit several times a week.
HUDSON, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Fighting the Spread of Japanese Knotweed

The Time and the Valleys Museum will host a virtual program on Japanese Knotweed, the invasive plant that has been taking over Catskill streambanks, set for Friday, September 23rd. This program will be led by Haley Springston, Watershed Planning Coordinator at the Rondout Neversink Stream Management Program, who will look...
CATSKILL, NY
WUPE

A Legend Returns This Saturday!

Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
ADAMS, MA
Hudson Valley Post

Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes

To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schedule set for Queensbury Wizard Fest

Magic in the North Country? It's more likely than you think. On Sunday, wizards and witches from across New York will converge on Jenkinsville in Queensbury for a first-of-its-kind celebration in the area, with a sport that has a bit of magic to it.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Abandons Popular Lark Street Festival After 40 Years

Things might be quieter near Washington Park in Albany later this month as a popular street festival that normally attracts 10s of thousands of people won't be happening. Strangely, for an event that had been a staple for decades, there wasn't much fanfare about the change. Instead, the City announced a different event that will be taking its place.
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

