Vancouver, WA

Vancouver, WA
Home, WA
Vancouver, WA
kptv.com

Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
VANCOUVER, WA
Vancouver, CA
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Portland police investigating deadly stabbing in Eliot neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the Eliot neighborhood early Thursday morning. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious circumstances with a weapon in the 2400 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue. Police said a man had been stabbed and he died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing

Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
KELSO, WA

