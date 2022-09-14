Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Arson suspect may have poured chemical accelerant near doors at Vancouver mayor’s house, court documents say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man arrested for allegedly setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday may have poured chemical accelerant near two doors, according to court documents. Aidan Michael Murray, 29, faces multiple charges including first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and second-degree...
Vancouver arson suspect to remain behind bars on $500k bail
A judge set bail Thursday at $500,000 for the man accused of arson outside the home of Vancouver's mayor earlier this week.
MCSO searching for driver who crashed into deputy’s car
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly crashed into a deputy's car.
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
Argument spurred deadly shootout at Cornelius house party, affidavit says
An exchange of cross words at a house party in Washington County led to a deadly gun battle between two men that created pandemonium among the 75 guests and left one of the men dead, court documents say. Jose A. Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, was killed early Feb. 6 at a ranch-style...
Man charged in alleged arson outside of Vancouver mayor’s home
Authorities on Wednesday said they caught the man suspected of igniting a fire outside the home of Vancouver's mayor earlier in the week.
Man Who Died Near Booby Trapped Campsite in Southwest Washington Identified
A man who was found dead inside a tent surrounded by trip wires and explosives Monday near Cougar was identified as 52-year-old Shane Beech of Battle Ground. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Beech's cause and manner of death are pending. Clark County sheriff's deputies responded at 8:10 a.m....
Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
Driver Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges In Vancouver Crash That Killed Passenger
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a crash on I-205 in Vancouver that killed his passenger. A 17-year-old boy from La Center died in the wreck northbound near the 134th Street exit around 10:00pm on Thursday night. He has not yet been identified.
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
Portland woman finds stranger asleep in son’s bedroom, released from jail one day later
A Portland woman is still in a complete state of shock after the stranger she found in her son’s bed on Monday was released from jail. Kelsey Smith, who lives in Northeast Portland, said that when she heard the dogs barking, she checked the front door as contractors were supposed to work on an accessible bathroom for her son, according to FOX 12.
3 detained after reports of armed student at Clackamas High School
Authorities say there is no active threat at Clackamas High School on Friday.
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
Portland police investigating deadly stabbing in Eliot neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in the Eliot neighborhood early Thursday morning. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious circumstances with a weapon in the 2400 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue. Police said a man had been stabbed and he died at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released.
Mom of Portland teen who died from fentanyl overdose suing man accused of selling drugs
The mother of a Portland teen who died in a fentanyl overdose is now suing the person accused of selling drugs to her son.
Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - If you steal a package in Washington County, the sheriff’s office might come knocking. You may have heard of the department’s popular ‘bait program’ where deputies put GPS tracking devices on decoy packages around the county. The goal is to entice...
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
