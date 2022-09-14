ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho for 2023 to be named during statewide scholarship competition set Oct. 7-8

By Distinguished Young Women of Idaho
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho

I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday. The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…

Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

2 from Oregon dead in southeast Idaho small plane crash

PRESTON, Idaho. (AP) — Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
PRESTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Education
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Where generations meet at the Lasting Legacy Festival

Pocatello Family Search is honored to be part of the first-ever Lasting Legacy Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. We are stepping outside our usual comfy accommodations at Sixth and Lewis and will host several interactive stations in the heart of the historic Triangle at Third and Lander. This will be a great event!
POCATELLO, ID
architecturaldigest.com

Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country

With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Distinguished Young Women#College#Scholastics Lrb
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
ALA
Idaho State Journal

Meet Jackson Riddle, the junior who helped engineer Highland's win over Pocatello

On the first play of Highland’s first practice this week, Jackson Riddle took a torch to his Highland team’s spirits. He had just returned from a collarbone injury, and on his first rep, he made one jump cut — bam — and zoomed into the end zone. As head coach Nick Sorrell watched from the sideline, he felt the energy on the field rise, like someone had tasered each of his Rams and told them to play electrified. “And I’m like,” Sorrell said, “we're gonna...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho law enforcement and community groups rescuing women from human trafficking

BOISE — Since February, multiple law enforcement agencies have partnered with community organizations in preparation for a human trafficking operation designed to assist women victimized by human trafficking. Detectives contacted females believed to be in the illegal sex trade industry to get them to a specified location. Once there, the females were offered services as a first step in getting away from their lifestyle. Last night, six adult females were contacted and offered services by partner organizations. The women ranged from 24 to 45 years old.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy