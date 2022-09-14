Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 0