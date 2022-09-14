ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Cincinnati Police investigating drowning in Ohio River

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after one person drowned in the Ohio River Friday. Crews were called to the scene near the Serpentine Wall and the Purple People Bridge just before 1 p.m. after reports of a person floating in the river near the bridge. When Cincinnati Fire arrived, they recovered the victim's body about 15 feet from shore.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The Footlighters celebrate 50 years of 'Pippen' with new production

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is magic to do ... in Newport starting next week. The Footlighters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Pippin". The beloved big top musical is something you have to see to believe. Allison Evans and Sharisse Vernelle Santos talk about the perfect way to waste an hour or two.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
City
Newport, KY
Local
Ohio Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Wkrc
WKRC

College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dog Day Downtown returns to Middletown for seventh year

Community members and their furry friends are gearing up for the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, which will be held on Friday in downtown Middletown. “This is the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, and it was created by Kara Goheen for her love of animals. Unfortunately, she passed away almost two years ago, unexpectedly. So, we are keeping this going in her honor, but she always joked that she loved pets more than people,” said Mica Glaser-Jones, owner of The Windamere Event Center, a member of the Downtown Middletown, Inc. promotions committee, and a lead organizer for Dog Day Downtown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRC

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Break out your lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!. It will run from Sept. 16 - 18. It is a free event to enter. First held in 1976, the event has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Meet therapeutic horses at this Kenton County farm

Head to the farm this Saturday, Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet therapeutic horses at Milestone’s Inc. Milestone’s Inc. is a therapeutic horsemanship program that helps people experiencing a range of challenges to enhance their quality of life. The farm is part of the...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Reily Township Fire Department rescues large animals

The Reily Township Fire Department, composed entirely of volunteers, is home to the oldest and busiest large animal rescue team in Butler County. The group consists of about 32 volunteers. All its equipment has been purchased through donations. They used to have a fish fry to help raise money but...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy