Community members and their furry friends are gearing up for the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, which will be held on Friday in downtown Middletown. “This is the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, and it was created by Kara Goheen for her love of animals. Unfortunately, she passed away almost two years ago, unexpectedly. So, we are keeping this going in her honor, but she always joked that she loved pets more than people,” said Mica Glaser-Jones, owner of The Windamere Event Center, a member of the Downtown Middletown, Inc. promotions committee, and a lead organizer for Dog Day Downtown.

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO