Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Goodwill locates son of WWII soldier whose letters were found in donation box
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Wartime letters found at a northern Kentucky Goodwill have been returned to the writer’s family. The letters were written 80 years ago by Navy seaman Robert Ballantine during World War II. One letter was composed at sea, postmarked Jan. 27, 1943. "You'll hear from me...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police investigating drowning in Ohio River
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after one person drowned in the Ohio River Friday. Crews were called to the scene near the Serpentine Wall and the Purple People Bridge just before 1 p.m. after reports of a person floating in the river near the bridge. When Cincinnati Fire arrived, they recovered the victim's body about 15 feet from shore.
WLWT 5
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
WKRC
The Footlighters celebrate 50 years of 'Pippen' with new production
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is magic to do ... in Newport starting next week. The Footlighters are celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Pippin". The beloved big top musical is something you have to see to believe. Allison Evans and Sharisse Vernelle Santos talk about the perfect way to waste an hour or two.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
dayton.com
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
College student describes being caught in middle of I-75 gunfight, crashing
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An innocent man is out a car after finding himself in the middle of a gunfight on I-75 Wednesday night. Ismail Sallam, 19, says he was driving home from night classes at Cincinnati State when he noticed people in two cars shooting at each other as they drove between the Norwood Lateral and Paddock Road around 10:30 p.m.
dayton.com
Dog Day Downtown returns to Middletown for seventh year
Community members and their furry friends are gearing up for the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, which will be held on Friday in downtown Middletown. “This is the 7th Annual Dog Day Downtown, and it was created by Kara Goheen for her love of animals. Unfortunately, she passed away almost two years ago, unexpectedly. So, we are keeping this going in her honor, but she always joked that she loved pets more than people,” said Mica Glaser-Jones, owner of The Windamere Event Center, a member of the Downtown Middletown, Inc. promotions committee, and a lead organizer for Dog Day Downtown.
'It’s a nightmare': Bystander recalls I-75 shootout, crash
Sallam, 19, was on his way home from class at Cincinnati State University Wednesday evening when he witnessed a shootout on northbound I-75.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns to downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Break out your lederhosen and dirndls because Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back!. It will run from Sept. 16 - 18. It is a free event to enter. First held in 1976, the event has grown to be America’s largest Oktoberfest. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed...
WKRC
Sister of Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty shares update on recovery
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The sister of Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney is sharing pictures of his recovery. Ney is continuing to recover after he was shot in the head in July. After Ney underwent surgery to patch a hole that was letting air get into his brain, the pressure has normalized and he can even sit up now, his sister says. He has one more scan before he can be cleared to start rehab.
WKRC
All Hamilton County-owned buildings will soon have free feminine products available
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - All public restrooms in buildings owned by Hamilton County, will soon have free feminine products. County commissioners just ordered the installation of 70 new dispensers. The move follows a recommendation from the Commission on Women and Girls to make meaningful strides toward addressing gender inequity in the...
linknky.com
Meet therapeutic horses at this Kenton County farm
Head to the farm this Saturday, Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet therapeutic horses at Milestone’s Inc. Milestone’s Inc. is a therapeutic horsemanship program that helps people experiencing a range of challenges to enhance their quality of life. The farm is part of the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
oxfordobserver.org
Reily Township Fire Department rescues large animals
The Reily Township Fire Department, composed entirely of volunteers, is home to the oldest and busiest large animal rescue team in Butler County. The group consists of about 32 volunteers. All its equipment has been purchased through donations. They used to have a fish fry to help raise money but...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
Carew Tower's new owner filed liens against himself
Last month, Carew Tower sold for $18 million. This month, $11.5 million in new liens were filed against the property.
Comments / 0