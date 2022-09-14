Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams vs. Falcons in Week 2

After playing in prime time in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams will be playing on a much smaller stage this weekend. They’re hosting the Atlanta Falcons, a game that will be played in the late-afternoon window at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The game will be carried on FOX with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez on the call, and only a small portion of the country will get this matchup on TV. Check out the map from 506 Sports below to see if you’ll have Rams-Falcons on FOX.

If you’re in the green area, you’re in luck.

The Rams and Falcons both come into this matchup with 0-1 records, though the Falcons were much closer to winning in Week 1 than the Rams. They blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Saints, failing to hold on late at home.

The Rams were blown out by Buffalo, 31-10, and will be looking to avoid a two-game losing streak to begin the year.