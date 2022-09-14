As the United States continues to expand its space exploration programs, experts are finding new ways to defend and secure our world through commercial space capabilities. At the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Aerospace Summit, leaders from the space and aviation sectors joined together to discuss future innovations and obstacles within these industries. In a Day 1 panel, Scott Pace, former executive director of the President’s National Space Council, spoke with Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Alexander MacDonald, chief economist at NASA, about the future of technological research and the advancements driving space exploration. These technologies, many of which are still in development, are poised to impact national security, sustainability, and life on Earth in the future.

