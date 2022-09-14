Read full article on original website
Related
USDA funds effort to store more carbon in New England forests
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is funding a major push to try to store more carbon in New England's forests. The agency said Wednesday that the New England Climate-Smart Forest Partnership Project will include large commercial producers as well as small woodlot owners with a goal of storing more carbon in forests. The project could receive as much as $30 million.
uschamber.com
How the U.S. Is Establishing National Security in Space
As the United States continues to expand its space exploration programs, experts are finding new ways to defend and secure our world through commercial space capabilities. At the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Aerospace Summit, leaders from the space and aviation sectors joined together to discuss future innovations and obstacles within these industries. In a Day 1 panel, Scott Pace, former executive director of the President’s National Space Council, spoke with Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Alexander MacDonald, chief economist at NASA, about the future of technological research and the advancements driving space exploration. These technologies, many of which are still in development, are poised to impact national security, sustainability, and life on Earth in the future.
USDA more than triples funding for ‘climate smart’ agriculture
The Biden administration plans to distribute more than $3 billion to fund projects that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sequester carbon in agriculture and forestry — a tripling of its initial commitment in February. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was set to publicly announce the expansion of...
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Offering $150K Worth of Research Grants on Free Inquiry
From FIRE's Call for Proposals; go to that page for more details on just how to apply (and more on the terms of the program):. Summary: The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization, seeks research proposals related to freedom of expression and academic freedom. Grant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
USDA awards nearly $3 billion for climate-smart ag projects
Today the USDA is set to announce $2.8 billion in cost-share grants for 70 projects aimed at reducing American agriculture’s carbon footprint. The initiative, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, was announced earlier this year with $1 billion in funding available. The agency says the application response was so overwhelming they worked to make more than $3 billion available through the Commodity Credit Corporation.
underscore.news
Indigenous Midwifery Center Aims to Revitalize Birth Practices
Pregnancy-related traumas can be not only physical, emotional and spiritual, but also intergenerational, particularly for Indigenous people who have endured a history of colonization, genocide, assimilation and forced sterilization. Thanks to the efforts and programs of the Center for Indigenous Midwifery (CFIM), however, Native families and birthing people in the...
Comments / 0