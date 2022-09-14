ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ken Williams
2d ago

Typical, de criminalize drugs of ANY kind to add to all the mayhem CREATED since 2020, completely turn a blind eye to PUBLIC SAFETY and break down law enforcement till you cant find a single new hire inspire of elevated salaries and very substantial bonuses. Then comes election time and yet another bunch of false promises spewed to hold or regain office. Are washingtonians going to continue to follow California into the sewers? Time will tell.

serenity glen
2d ago

Washington state Supreme Court , mostly appointed by Jay Inslee, has made Washington the drug capital, Homelessness, criminal capital of the United States. Keep voting Demacrats in to office if you want this to continue.

Robin Mosher
2d ago

Why dont they stop being easy on crime and fire all the DOJ and the Democrat judges and make criminals live in jails. to the Democrats they are stupid. Defund the police. how stupid. the Democrats are destroying us

