kwhi.com
TWELVE PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven People plead guilty and were sentenced pursuant to plea agreement by Judge Carson Campbell this week. One person previously pled guilty and was sentenced by the Court after a hearing. Carlos Rivera Loredo, 24 of Irving, after a hearing was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Continuous Violence...
wtaw.com
Madison County Man Who Admitted To Burglary Of A Bryan Home In 2016 Was Sentenced To Prison This Week
A Madison County man who admitted to the burglary of a Bryan home six years ago has violated terms of his plea agreement for the second time. That led a Brazos County judge to sending 33 year old Robert Strickland to prison to serve a three year sentence. In February...
KBTX.com
Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon. Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ. Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance...
fox44news.com
Sentencing set for theft of property from Ft Hood
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Sentencing has been set for one of five men named in a federal indictment connected to the theft and sale of thousands of dollars worth of military equipment from Fort Hood. Kynyqus Byanco Bryant has entered pleas to charges in the case. The indictment...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Brenham Man On Multiple Charges From A October 2021 Multiple Vehicle Crash
College Station police made an arrest this week from a drunk driving crash last October where three of five vehicles that were involved were destroyed by fire and four people were injured. A Brenham man, 22 year old JB Wright, was booked and released from jail Thursday after posting bonds...
wtaw.com
Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents
A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
mocomotive.com
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Appre
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Apprehending Wanted Felon. On September 14, 2023, The City of Splendora Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX in reference to a wanted felon in the New Caney area. Their units arrived on location to apprehend the male. While units were clearing the apartment the male tried fleeing out a back door, but was quickly taken into custody.
KWTX
Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Dramatic morning unfolds at Brazos County Commissioners Court
A quorum of commissioners was not met Tuesday morning. Court was cancelled, complicating a number of pressing issues.
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
wtaw.com
Public Feedback To College Station City Council About Gang Activity In The Northgate District
Public speakers at the September 8 College Station city council meeting included someone warning of associating people with gangs. Comments from Tre’ Watson followed the police chief reporting to the council on August 25 about law enforcement activity in the Northgate district. The council, by state law, is not...
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
wtaw.com
Three Rudder High Students Arrested For Assaulting A Fourth Student
A Rudder High School student was taken to the hospital Monday for treatment of undisclosed injuries after he was assaulted by three other students. Bryan police report three young men were arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Bryan ISD report the assault took place inside the building Monday...
That’s Methed Up! Texas Border Patrol Seizes Record Amount of Meth
On Monday, September 12th, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agency seized a record amount of methamphetamine at the Del Rio point of entry. The whopping 1,337 pounds of meth was found in a tractor trailer that was hauling diesel tank containers, according to a tweet by CBP Commissioner Chris Magus.
