Brazos County, TX

TWELVE PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven People plead guilty and were sentenced pursuant to plea agreement by Judge Carson Campbell this week. One person previously pled guilty and was sentenced by the Court after a hearing. Carlos Rivera Loredo, 24 of Irving, after a hearing was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Continuous Violence...
Inmate back in custody after escaping Huntsville unit

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says an inmate is back in custody after escaping Friday afternoon. Matthew Garza, 28, escaped from The Huntsville Unit, also known as The “Walls Unit,” according to TDCJ. Officials say he was coming back from a court appearance...
Sentencing set for theft of property from Ft Hood

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Sentencing has been set for one of five men named in a federal indictment connected to the theft and sale of thousands of dollars worth of military equipment from Fort Hood. Kynyqus Byanco Bryant has entered pleas to charges in the case. The indictment...
Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents

A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Appre

Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Apprehending Wanted Felon. On September 14, 2023, The City of Splendora Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX in reference to a wanted felon in the New Caney area. Their units arrived on location to apprehend the male. While units were clearing the apartment the male tried fleeing out a back door, but was quickly taken into custody.
Feds dismantle Texas human trafficking ring smuggling migrants in crates

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Erminia Serrano Piedra, 31, also known as Irma and The Boss Lady, alleged to be the alleged leader of a human trafficking network smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. in deplorable conditions, was among the eight people arrested by federal agents on Sept. 13, 2022. The...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING

A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY

A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
Children trapped in Texas youth prison cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s workforce shrunk below dangerous levels. Calls for immediate action by juvenile justice advocates and dozens of lawmakers to address the crisis have largely gone unanswered by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Three Rudder High Students Arrested For Assaulting A Fourth Student

A Rudder High School student was taken to the hospital Monday for treatment of undisclosed injuries after he was assaulted by three other students. Bryan police report three young men were arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Bryan ISD report the assault took place inside the building Monday...
