gwinnettprepsports.com
Providence Christian posts second straight victory
LILBURN — Providence Christian’s football team pulled away in the second half for its second straight victory, beating Athens Christian 36-19. The Storm’s defense had another good night, including a 60-yard fumble return touchdown from O.J. Alexander, as did the special teams. Caleb Lee returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD, and Sully Croker made four field goals, including a 47-yarder.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview's Cade Brown commits to the Georgia Bulldogs
Parkview junior Cade Brown committed Friday to the University of Georgia baseball program. Brown, the son of Parkview head baseball coach Chan Brown, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound infielder. He earned all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Dugout Club last season as a sophomore.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett open region play with win over Duluth
SUWANEE — Kayden McDonald powered his way into the end zone three times in the first half to help the North Gwinnett Bulldogs open region competition with a 27-7 home win over Duluth on Friday night. “We talk about we're in the region now, and not that the other...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview shakes off early deficit, tops St. Pius
ATLANTA — After a rough start, Parkview’s football team rebounded for a 38-21 win at St. Pius on Friday. The Panthers, who trailed 14-0 in the first quarter, tied the score 14-14 at halftime on a Donovan Paris touchdown, set up by a long run by Khyair Spain, and a short TD pass from Colin Houck to Carson Wilson.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Norcross opens 7-AAAAAAA play with shutout of Discovery
LAWRENCEVILLE — The Norcross Blue Devils got off to an explosive start and did not look back, shutting out the Discovery Titans 37-0 in the Region 7-AAAAAAA football opener. Norcross scored the first 23 points of the game in the first half and kept the energy going over the final two quarters, something the team struggled with last week.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge improves to 4-1 with win over Berkmar
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s football team kept rolling Friday with a 46-6 win over Berkmar in the Region 7-AAAAAAA opener. The Lions are 4-1, surpassing last year’s three-win season already and hitting the four-win mark the earliest in a season since 2013.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Jayden Dooley's 5-touchdown night lifts Mountain View over Lanier
LAWRENCEVILLE — Making his first career start at home for Mountain View's football team, junior quarterback Jayden Dooley wasn’t going to let anything get between him and a Bears victory. Cool, calm and collected from his very first snap, Dooley put on an offensive clinic against visiting Lanier,...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE SCOREBOARD: Scores from Week 5 of high school football
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s high school football scores from Week 5:. ***For highlights of the games featured on The End Zone, click here.***
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek outlasts Class AAA No. 1 Cedar Grove, 52-36
HOSCHTON — A quick start put Mill Creek up by two scores, a margin it maintained through almost all of Friday night’s showdown with Class AAA No. 1 Cedar Grove, but things never got too comfortable for the hosts. The two football teams traded blows — long drives,...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer holds off Shiloh as Dante Williams earns first career win
LAWRENCEVILLE — Since he began his coaching career, Archer's Dante Williams dreamed of winning as a head coach. In Friday's game against Shiloh, Williams' Tigers helped him realize a dream as they held off the visiting Generals, 20-18. "I'm so proud of this team," Williams said. "This is everything. I've dreamt about this since I got my start in coaching."
gwinnettprepsports.com
Triple-overtime win gives Central Gwinnett first 5-0 start since 1980
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett earned a football victory Friday that was 42 years and three overtimes in the making. The Black Knights entered their Homecoming matchup with Miller Grove at Tally Johnson Field looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1980. After opening a 14-point lead in the first half, they allowed the Wolverines to stand tall in the ring. The result was a heavyweight bout. One that, at times, seemed may never end.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Ashley Miner, Addison Willett lead Lanier win
HOSCHTON — Lanier’s softball team picked up a 4-1 win over Jackson County in Region 8-AAAAAA play on Thursday. Ashley Miner pitched seven innings for the win, and allowed only three hits. Addison Willett powered the Longhorns’ offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Down at the half, Buford pulls away for win over Carver-Atlanta
BUFORD — Justice Haynes erupted for a pair of long touchdown runs in the third quarter as Buford's football team rallied from a rare halftime deficit to defeat Carver-Atlanta 44-16 Friday night at Tom Riden stadium. The Wolves improved to 4-0 while the Panthers fell to 3-1 on the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill doomed by fourth quarter turnovers in second straight loss
TYRONE — Turnovers proved costly for the Collins Hill Eagles as they fell 33-17 at Sandy Creek in non-region football Friday night. Collins Hill (2-2) led 17-14 going into the fourth quarter but the game unraveled for the Eagles beginning with a fumble with six seconds remaining in the third quarter.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth
DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Report: Texas spends big to woo Arch Manning, others
Texas reached into its deep recruiting pockets to impress Arch Manning and other high school prospects, spending more than $600,000 on two weekends in June, The Athletic reported Friday. The Athletic obtained public records to look at everything Texas did to impress the recruits and their parents, including first-class hotels,...
wabe.org
Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation
Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
Atlanta Motor Speedway getting its first NASCAR night race in 9 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NASCAR fans in Georgia have been wanting to watch their favorite drivers ride under the lights once again. NASCAR heard their calls and listened. The official NASCAR schedule for the 2023 season dropped Wednesday and it includes the first night race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in nine years.
WRDW-TV
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
