LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett earned a football victory Friday that was 42 years and three overtimes in the making. The Black Knights entered their Homecoming matchup with Miller Grove at Tally Johnson Field looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1980. After opening a 14-point lead in the first half, they allowed the Wolverines to stand tall in the ring. The result was a heavyweight bout. One that, at times, seemed may never end.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO