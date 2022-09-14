Gennady Golovkin intends to carry on boxing irrespective of whether he wins or loses against Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday night.Very few fighters have continued competing at the elite level into their fifth decade but Golovkin, who turned 40 in April, is heading into one of his career-defining contests at the T-Mobile Arena.The only blemishes in his storied 44-fight career have come against Alvarez – a draw in September 2017 and a narrow points loss 12 months later – and the Kazakh now has a chance to set the record straight.But the two-time unified world middleweight champion, whose...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO