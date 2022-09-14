ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton

The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers

The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow. Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
