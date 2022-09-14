Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel Maven
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Report: Cowboys Are Leaning One Way With Cam Newton
The Dallas Cowboys won't find an elite quarterback to replace the injured Dak Prescott, but a former MVP is still on the open market. Cam Newton remains the most notable free-agent option. However, the Cowboys are unlikely to go that route. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report)...
Carolina Panthers schedule: Baker Mayfield botches revenge game, Giants are up next
2022 Carolina Panthers schedule Week 2 – @ New York Giants Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 18
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns
Players to Watch: Panthers at Giants
A look at some of the most interesting players to watch during the Week 2 matchup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction, pick and odds Sun. 9/18: Battle of the running backs
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
Giants vs. Panthers: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The New York Giants (1-0) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Panthers OC Ben McAdoo on playing Giants: 'There's nothing to it'
The Carolina Panthers were apart of a “revenge game” in Week 1, as quarterback Baker Mayfield collided (sometimes literally) with the Cleveland Browns. So, how about another?. On Sunday, first-year offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo will be calling plays against the New York Giants—the franchise he spent four, um,...
Tony Gonzalez 'Loves' Marcus Mariota, But Says Falcons Need 'Super Bowl QB'
Tony Gonzalez, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of the all-time great Falcons, is a believer in Marcus Mariota - to a point.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Commanders Jack Del Rio takes tough-love approach on Jamin Davis in Week 1: ‘I’m trying to be honest, not bury a guy’
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has never been known to mince words and opinions, and he did just
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux doubtful, 4 out vs. Panthers
The New York Giants wrapped up their second week of regular season practice on Friday and unfortunately, saw their injury report grow. Among those added throughout the week were wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and swing tackle Devery Hamilton (illness). On the plus side, rookie safety Dane Belton (clavicle) practiced in full and will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL・
Yardbarker
The key to victory for the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers
With Week 2 quickly approaching for the New York Giants, the coaching staff is well on their way to rounding out a strategy to stop a Carolina Panthers offense that consists of far more receiving talent compared to the Tennessee Titans. With DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and even...
Gus Johnson Falls Ill, Leaves Fox’s Oklahoma-Nebraska Broadcast
Broadcast partner Joel Klatt said that the play-by-play man was “under the weather.”
Comments / 0