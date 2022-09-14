Read full article on original website
Related
3 pilots killed in mid-air collision involving 2 planes in Boulder County
Two planes crashed mid-air in Longmont Saturday morning leaving multiple people dead.
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
Three people were killed after two small planes collided in the sky near Denver
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB said a preliminary report would be released in about 15 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County
Platteville police were called out on a report of road rage involving a firearm. Officers located a vehicle on US 85 at County Road 38. The driver stopped her car just past the railroad track, and the officers pulled up behind her with their cruiser on the tracks. Two Fort Lupton officers arrived on the scene, and together the four officers executed a high-risk traffic stop. They took a single, women from the car and placed her in the back of the Platteville patrol car. While the officers were clearing the suspect's vehicle, a train traveling northbound struck the patrol car. The suspect is a 20-year-old, Greeley resident. She was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries. Several agencies are investigating the crash. The Ft. Lupton Police is handling the criminal investigation into the road rage report. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the serious-injury accident of the train hitting the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will be looking into the serious bodily injury of an individual while in police custody.
Weld County Authorities Looking For Stolen Show Goats
The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole three Boer show goats from a rural property near Severance earlier this week. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called to the 8700 block...
Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police
Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam
Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
2 people walk away from small plane crash in Broomfield
Two people were in a small plane that crashed into a pond in a Broomfield subdivision Wednesday afternoon.
Plane crashes near popular reservoir in Colorado, officials seeking witnesses
Two people survived a plane crash with minor injuries on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. At around 7 PM on Sunday, law enforcement began receiving reports of a downed aircraft located west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County. Crews from the sheriff's office, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene.
Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing, the board said Wednesday. The pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency said it’s supporting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and asked the public to share photos and videos of the event. Photographer Stephanie Stamos was near the banks of Horsetooth Reservoir, just west of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sunday night preparing to take high school photos for a student when she saw the plane flying “unsteady” over the water. Stamos, 57, said she instinctively pulled up her camera and started snapping photos believing the pilot was in trouble and preparing for a crash landing. But instead of hitting the water, the plane flew toward a boat on the lake, swinging low over the craft as one of the boat riders through up their arm, the photos show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash
A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir. "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
freightwaves.com
Parents sue driver, Colorado towing company over fatal bridge strike
The parents of a woman killed last month after a trucker crashed into an overpass on Interstate 25 in Colorado have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the towing company and the driver. According to court documents, Megan Arneson, 32, of Weld County, Colorado, and her 10-year-old son, Joe Duenas,...
skyhinews.com
Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge
Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas...
Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County
Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0