Jill Biden recalls when Queen Elizabeth II told her off
Jill Biden has revealed that she was told off by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to the UK in 2021. The first lady recalled the moment, which occurred when she and president Joe Biden visited Windsor Castle, while reflecting on fond memories of the late monarch in an interview with Today.
Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral
The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State
Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen with King Charles in a rare photo as they waited for the Queen's coffin together
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured with King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. It's the first time the three have been pictured together since the Queen's death. They joined other royals at a private event to receive the Queen's coffin, Yahoo reported. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
What Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Will Likely Inherit From Queen Elizabeth’s $100 Million Jewelry Collection
This is what we know about Queen Elizabeth II's jewelry collection and what the Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales could inherit.
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
What Is the Net Worth of Camilla, Queen Consort?
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 means that her son, Charles, is now king. Charles’ wife, the former Camilla Parker Bowles, ascends to the title of queen consort and will officially be referred to as Camila, Queen Consort. Here It...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
UK says Biden is an exception to Queen funeral advice for world leaders to travel in buses with limited security
The UK said foreign leaders should use escorted buses to get to the Queen's funeral. But it later rowed back, saying President Joe Biden could use his own car for his security. The UK government reframed its seemingly hardline rules as "guidance" with exceptions. The UK said President Joe Biden...
Frail Queen Elizabeth Was 'Paralyzed By Pain' But Put On 'A Brave Face' Before Leaving Legacy To Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth was "paralyzed by pain" at times before her death at 96, but she put on a "brave face" to serve as monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longest-reigning British ruler died on Thursday, hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she was under medical supervision by the determination of her doctors.
The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen
THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Kate Middleton's Expressions During The Queen's Procession Hint At Her Level Of Grief
The royal family's most senior women have been in the spotlight following the loss of their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Anne has been making history and winning hearts with her public displays of affection for her mother. Not only did Princess Anne accompany Queen Elizabeth's casket as it traveled from Balmoral Castle to Westminster Abbey, she was seen curtsying to her mother one final time while they were in Scotland.
