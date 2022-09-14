ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?
People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State

Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
What Is the Net Worth of Camilla, Queen Consort?

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 means that her son, Charles, is now king. Charles’ wife, the former Camilla Parker Bowles, ascends to the title of queen consort and will officially be referred to as Camila, Queen Consort. Here It...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Kate Middleton's Expressions During The Queen's Procession Hint At Her Level Of Grief

The royal family's most senior women have been in the spotlight following the loss of their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Anne has been making history and winning hearts with her public displays of affection for her mother. Not only did Princess Anne accompany Queen Elizabeth's casket as it traveled from Balmoral Castle to Westminster Abbey, she was seen curtsying to her mother one final time while they were in Scotland.
