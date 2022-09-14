ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Defense team unexpectedly rests its case in death penalty trial of Parkland school shooter

By Denise Royal, Carlos Suarez, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Defense lawyers for Nikolas Cruz rest in surprise move

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Attorneys for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz suddenly and surprisingly rested their case Wednesday, leading to a heated exchange after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism.Defense attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the beginning of Wednesday's court session after calling only about 25. There were 11 days of defense testimony overall, the last two spotlighting experts about how his birth mother's heavy use of alcohol during pregnancy might have affected his brain's development. The sudden announcement by lead attorney Melisa McNeill led to a heated...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charged with Attempted Murder in Pembroke Pines

What began as a medical emergency at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines has become a case of attempted murder, according to court records. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested by 11 p.m. Tuesday at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue was called...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder

A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
DANIA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Guttenberg
WSVN-TV

2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud

A 36-year-old Plantation woman is facing fraud and grand theft charges for using someone else’s bank account to pay her rent, to lease a car, and to buy a trailer for a friend, police said. Natasha Maragh was already on probation for 21 fraud-related charges in 2016. She surrendered...
PLANTATION, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in South Bay killing

SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest King as a suspect in the shooting that took place Sept. 8 killing Manuel Segura. They also learned that King is a suspect in a different shooting investigation that took place on July 3, 2022 in South Bay. Casings found at both scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used in both shootings, investigators said.
SOUTH BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime
WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s  The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary.  That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Scientists warn South Florida coastal cities will be affected by sea level rise

MIAMI - Sea level rise is increasing at a dramatic rate. Scientists at the University of Miami warn that if we don't act soon, coastal cities and towns will slowly diminish. Scientists say a few decades from now, downtown Miami will be underwater.The tide is coming in and eventually it's not going to go back out," says Dr. Harold Wanless, a Geologist and Professor of Geography and Sustainable Development at University of Miami"Climate change is real.  This isn't something that might happen," he says.  "The problem is, sea level is rising at an accelerating rate now because of ice melting...
MIAMI, FL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy