Defense team unexpectedly rests its case in death penalty trial of Parkland school shooter

Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
Defense lawyers for Nikolas Cruz rest in surprise move
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Attorneys for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz suddenly and surprisingly rested their case Wednesday, leading to a heated exchange after the judge accused them of a lack of professionalism.Defense attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would be calling 80 witnesses but rested at the beginning of Wednesday's court session after calling only about 25. There were 11 days of defense testimony overall, the last two spotlighting experts about how his birth mother's heavy use of alcohol during pregnancy might have affected his brain's development. The sudden announcement by lead attorney Melisa McNeill led to a heated...
Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
Board: Florida sheriff maybe lied about killing in his teens
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
PBSO supervisors in trouble after inmates in Main Detention Center were released days late
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prisoner who is supposed to get out of jail probably wants the process to go smoothly, quickly, and most importantly as soon as possible, especially if it's right before Christmas. But five supervisors with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into...
Man shot during shootout with girlfriend’s father after alleged kidnapping
OPA-LOCKA, FL– Authorities in South Florida are currently investing after a man was shot by his girlfriend’s father after he allegedly kidnapped her. The incident occurred on Wednesday night on the 1200 block of Dunad Avenue. Authorities say the victim and her boyfriend were driving through Miami-Dade County...
Psychiatric Patient Charged with Attempted Murder in Pembroke Pines
What began as a medical emergency at a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines has become a case of attempted murder, according to court records. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested by 11 p.m. Tuesday at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue was called...
Accused Killer has Charge Reduced in Dania Beach Murder
A charge of premeditated murder has been reduced to second-degree murder following the death of a man in Dania Beach. The body of Hector Alcaraz Rodriguez was found in his apartment in the 200 block of Southeast Sixth Street about 11:30 a.m. July 3, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
Plantation Woman Accused of Paying Rent, Car Note Through Fraud
A 36-year-old Plantation woman is facing fraud and grand theft charges for using someone else’s bank account to pay her rent, to lease a car, and to buy a trailer for a friend, police said. Natasha Maragh was already on probation for 21 fraud-related charges in 2016. She surrendered...
Suspect arrested in South Bay killing
SOUTH BAY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Hargest King as a suspect in the shooting that took place Sept. 8 killing Manuel Segura. They also learned that King is a suspect in a different shooting investigation that took place on July 3, 2022 in South Bay. Casings found at both scenes confirmed that the same weapon was used in both shootings, investigators said.
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach; 2nd victim hospitalized
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead, an incident that also sent a second victim to the hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2400 block of Northwest Eighth Street after receiving a call that came in at around 4:05 a.m., Tuesday.
Teen arrested after 79-year-old woman violently attacked
Police announced Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the violent attack and robbery of a senior citizen last week in West Palm Beach.
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
Scientists warn South Florida coastal cities will be affected by sea level rise
MIAMI - Sea level rise is increasing at a dramatic rate. Scientists at the University of Miami warn that if we don't act soon, coastal cities and towns will slowly diminish. Scientists say a few decades from now, downtown Miami will be underwater.The tide is coming in and eventually it's not going to go back out," says Dr. Harold Wanless, a Geologist and Professor of Geography and Sustainable Development at University of Miami"Climate change is real. This isn't something that might happen," he says. "The problem is, sea level is rising at an accelerating rate now because of ice melting...
