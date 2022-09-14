Read full article on original website
Patty Theobald
2d ago
Another MAGA Republican strikes again. All they know how to do is lie, steal, and cheat. Vote Blue so we can rid ourselves of these snakes.
Archie Saxton
2d ago
I see the keyboard judges are still out to lunch on this article, I guess it puts a knot in their narrative of voter fraud and blaming the Dems. I will check back later to see just how those gullible fools put a spin on this republican doing the very thing they all whine about.
Bear G
2d ago
November people that is when the American people will get justice get registered to vote and vote these cheating Republicans out if you want change STOP VOTING IN THE SAME PEOPLE EVERY TIME.
CNN
