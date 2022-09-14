Read full article on original website
Related
snntv.com
The Suncoast gears up for 'Walk for Waldenstrom's'
SARASOTA- Local non-profit International Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation is putting their best stiletto forward for a walk to raise awareness and support for the foundation. Walk in a park, on the beach, in your neighborhood (bring the dog), from the comfort of your own home, or walk on the treadmill. Visit https://iwmf.com/ for more information.
snntv.com
Bradenton Water Taxi
A water taxi might soon be your choice of transportation from Bradenton to the beach. Officials are planning and discussing how two water taxi boats will carry you from Bradenton to Anna Maria Island, and possibly even all the way to Downtown Sarasota. Elliot Falcione, Executive director of the Bradenton...
snntv.com
EOD seeks volunteers for upcoming reading initiative
SARASOTA - Embracing Our Differences is seeking volunteers for its upcoming reading initiative across the Suncoast. “We sponsor all sorts of education initiatives around kindness and inclusion within in our community," said Embracing Our Differences, Learning and Engagement Director, Ben Jewell-Plocher. In addition to its annual international art exhibit, Suncoast...
snntv.com
Dozens donate blood at Venice Police Department
A Venice Police Officer’s 3-year-old daughter survived a battle with her kidneys thanks to available blood. Inspired by her story, dozens of Venice residents and law enforcement rolled up their sleeves and gave the gift of life today. This summer, 3-year-old Reagan developed a serious kidney ailment. She was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
snntv.com
Merit scholars announced in Sarasota County schools
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County Schools is announces 40 students who have been named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High School students who meet published program...
snntv.com
2022 Band of the Week: Riverview High Marching Kilties
SARASOTA (SNN TV) - Sometimes it’s just a matter of perspective. When I visited the Riverview High Marching Kilties in 2021, a refrain I heard was – it’s nice to do the stuff that we couldn’t in 2020 – Jam Time, an actual halftime show – but for senior Willa Gutowski’s perspective, 2020 was incredible.
snntv.com
USF Sarasota-Manatee to add its first student housing by 2024
SARASOTA - As many as 200 students will be able to live on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus for the first time in the fall of 2024. “This will transform our campus, from a commuter campus to a 24/7 residence hall, giving our students that experience to live and learn on campus, be together, build a sense of community, were just so excited," said Associate Vice President of University Advancement at USF, Marrie Neumer.
snntv.com
Screaming Goat Taqueria supports Hispanic Heritage Month
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Today kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month, and on Latin eatery on the Suncoast supports the celebration with its tasty tacos for your tummy. Screaming Goat Taqueria is a Latin street food restaurant located off of Gulf Gate blvd in Sarasota County. It has tacos, burritos, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
snntv.com
Fast & Furious Drivers perform on Suncoast in new Nitro Extreme show
ELLENTON (WSNN) - Prepare to hold onto your seats, we’ve got hot wheels on the Suncoast featuring worldwide performers. Cirque Italia brings you Nitro Extreme, the first motor stunt show on the Suncoast. It’s happening at the Ellenton Premium Outlets from today to Sunday. You can expect to...
snntv.com
Petland Bradenton plans to continue selling puppies
Petland Bradenton continues to sell cats and dogs after a 45 day stay was granted. Despite accusations of their dogs coming from puppy mills, they show no signs of slowing down any time soon. Manatee County Commissioners voted to ban the retail sale of cats and dogs. They gave existing...
snntv.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Sarasota, taken to hospital
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A pedestrian was struck in Sarasota and taken to a hospital, Friday morning. Sarasota police report it happened around 7:30 am at the intersection of Aspinwall St and Lime Ave. SPD says the pedestrian was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert with non-life threatening...
snntv.com
Deadly hit-and-run driver to appear in court this month
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - David Chang’s court date is in two weeks, and he still hasn’t been extradited back to Florida. That's the man the Florida Highway Patrol says killed a young girl as she biked home from school and didn’t even stop to help her. Chang...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
snntv.com
T-bone crash in Manatee County sends three people to hospital
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Manatee County sent three people to the hospital, Friday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41/14th Street West and Cortez Road. Florida Highway Patrol tells SNN the driver of a Cadillac STS ran a red light going...
snntv.com
New park named after Governor DeSantis in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY - Following a split decision by county commissioners, a Manatee County park has been officially named after Governor Ron DeSantis. Manatee County Commissioners voted four to three to rename Kinnan Park after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, despite protests from some residents, who believe the name is politically charged and divisive.
snntv.com
Friday Football Fever - Week 4: September 16th
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Week 4 of Friday Football Fever is here, and SNN is the exclusive home for high school football highlights on the Suncoast!. St. Frances Academy 34, Venice 17 (Thur. 9/15) IMG Blue 14, AACA 0 (Thur. 9/15) (Called - Lightning) Sarasota 16, Palmetto 7. Booker 42, North...
snntv.com
Rising Sea Levels Threaten to Take Over Sarasota's Historic Sites
Rising sea levels are threatening to overtake Sarasota’s historic sites. Climate change is causing sea levels to rise across the world and right here in Sarasota County. In the wake of these rising waters are historical lands. “So one of the biggest threats we see with sea level rise...
snntv.com
Michael Flynn among dozens of new members in Sarasota GOP Executive Committee
Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is one of the new faces at the Sarasota Republican Executive Committee. “My phrase that I use nationally is local action equals a national impact,” said Flynn. Flynn is a well known conservative and says he has always encouraged people to get...
Comments / 0