SARASOTA - As many as 200 students will be able to live on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus for the first time in the fall of 2024. “This will transform our campus, from a commuter campus to a 24/7 residence hall, giving our students that experience to live and learn on campus, be together, build a sense of community, were just so excited," said Associate Vice President of University Advancement at USF, Marrie Neumer.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO