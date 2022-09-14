ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Wolf Pack’: Rodrigo Santoro Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar In Paramount+ Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuEXj_0hvF4jjO00

Rodrigo Santoro ( Westworld ) is set as a lead opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in Paramount+’s upcoming Teen Wolf offshoot series, Wolf Pack , from MTV Entertainment Studios.

Written and executive produced by Teen Wolf developer/executive producer Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. It follows a teenage boy (Armani Jackson) and girl (Bella Shepard) whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

2022 Paramount Network Pilots & Series Orders

Santoro plays Garrett Briggs, a Los Angeles park ranger dedicated to protecting the environment and is the adoptive father to the remarkable teenagers. A man of strong values, he also is someone with dark secrets and deep suspicions, especially toward anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier.

In addition to Jackson and Shepard, cast also includes Kristin Ramsey, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Davis and Gellar executive produce alongside Joe Genier, Mike Elliott and Karen Gorodetzky for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler and Christian Taylor also serve as executive producers.

Known for his role as Hector Escaton in Westworl d, Santoro most recently starred in ZDF Studios’ six-part series Boundless and in Brazilian feature 7 Prisoners, which won Best Foreign Language Film at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. He also starred in the film Project Power opposite Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and in the television drama series Reprisal.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Deadline

Halle Bailey Is “Truly In Awe” As Black Girls React To ‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser

Halle Bailey is the star of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A teaser for the film directed by Rob Marshall was released during the D23 Expo and the reactions have been outstanding. Parents have recorded their kids reacting to the short clip of Bailey singing “Part of Your World.” The trend that went viral on TikTok features Black girls watching the video and being surprised when seeing Bailey’s skin tone. “She’s brown like me,” one girl said. The reactions have moved people on social media showcasing that representation matters. Many fans started tagging Bailey and she ended up retweeting one of the...
NFL
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Charlotte at Do Revenge Screening

The Netflix film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the headmaster at a school, a role the Cruel Intentions alum said was "delicious" A special screening for Netflix's new teen drama, Do Revenge, ended up being something of a mother-daughter date on Wednesday for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace. The actress brought her 12-year-old daughter along with her for the event, which celebrated her new film starring both Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. At the Hollywood Roosevelt event, Gellar, 44, rocked a shiny bronze dress and heels as he daughter,...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cinemablend

Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller

It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
MOVIES
Deadline

Irene Papas Dies: ‘Zorba The Greek’, ‘Guns Of Navarone’ & ‘Z’ Actress Was 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress who starred in such films as The Guns of Navarone, Z, Zorba the Greek and dozens of other films, playing opposite many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, died Wednesday in her hometown of Chilimodion. She was 93. No cause of death was given, but Papas was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in the mid-2010s. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news. “Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness,” Minister Lina G. Mendoni said in a statement. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022:...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

George Clooney, Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling Celebrate Opening of Roybal School, Designed to Diversify Hollywood’s Below-the-Line Ranks

The trio joined CAA's Bryan Lourd and Richard Lovett and advisory board members like Grant Heslov at a morning pep rally to celebrate the academy's inaugural class of 150 students. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. It’s just after 9 a.m. and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Sarah
Person
Chloe Rose
Person
Steven Soderbergh
Person
Zach Gilford
Person
Jason Ensler
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Rodrigo Santoro
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Armani Jackson
Deadline

Henry Silva Dies: Prolific Actor In ‘Manchurian Candidate’, ‘Ocean’s 11’ & ‘Johnny Cool’ Was 95

Henry Silva, who starred in Johnny Cool, fought Frank Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate and was one of Sinatra’s fellow thieves in Ocean’s 11, among dozens of screen roles spanning a half-century, died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital in Woodland Hills, CA. He was 95. An actor whose distinctive face often led to typecasting as the heavy, his 130-plus film and TV credits also include The Bravados, starring Gregory Peck (1958); Cinderfella, with Jerry Lewis (1960); the Rat Pack-led Western Sergeants 3 (1962); Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1979); Love and Bullets with Charles Bronson, Jill...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast

Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Drama Series#Book Series#Paramount Pictures#Paramount Series#Paramount#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Capital Arts#Zdf Studios
StyleCaster

Brittany Snow & Her Husband Are Divorcing After He Accused His ‘Selling the O.C.’ of Trying to Kiss Him

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

‘Euphoria’ Actor Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis in A24 and Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Starring Cailee Spaeny

Jacob Elordi of Euphoria will soon be seen on the big screen in the role of Elvis Presley. As first reported by Deadline, Sofia Coppola (On the Rocks, Lost in Translation) is set to direct the A24-distributed Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role. The film is based on the real-life Priscilla’s 1985 book Elvis and Me, with Coppola having also handled script adaptation duties.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Lead Hollywood Epic 'Babylon'

Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The View’: Meghan McCain Gives Take On Alyssa Farah Griffin; Ana Navarro Takes Jab At Former Co-Host

Meghan McCain left The View at the end of Season 24 in 2021 and the search to fill the conservative chair was extensive, a fact that the former daytime talk show host relishes. Following McCain’s departure from the ABC program, producers auditioned women over the course of the season landing on Alyssa Farah Griffin and upping Ana Navarro to permanent co-host. During an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, McCain gave her take on the two co-hosts that ultimately replaced her. “It took a year and two people to replace me, which makes me feel good and I get to take that,” she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ Adds Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan & Jane Seymour

Netflix has started rounding out the cast for its Lindsay Lohan-led romantic comedy Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers (Outlander), Alexander Vlahos (Sanditon), Ayesha Curry (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) signing on for roles. The film from director Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) picks up with Maddie as the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, watching as she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Woman King’ Eyes Long Haul At Fall Box Office After Hot TIFF Premiere With 100% Rotten Tomatoes – Weekend Preview

The Viola Davis African warrior epic The Woman King —a flashback to the type of historical epics Columbia Pictures has had a long history of notching Oscars with– is looking at a $12M opening this weekend, per Sony, while rivals have it in the $13M-$16M range. While adults made their way back to the box office this summer, giving Top Gun: Maverick a $700M-plus stash and putting Elvis at $150.3M stateside, the question remains how they’ll come out a time when there’s very little on the marquee. The hope is that this Gina Prince-Bythewood feature about the Agojie — a unit of powerful female...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tanner Stine, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, Ali Larter & More Set For Supernatural Horror ‘Spin The Bottle’ From Director Gavin Wiesen

EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Stine (Impulse) and Kaylee Bryant (Legacies) will lead the supernatural horror Spin the Bottle from director Gavin Wiesen (The Art of Getting By), with Justin Long (Barbarian) and Ali Larter (The Rookie) to play supporting roles. The recently wrapped film written by John Cregan centers on a group of teenagers in small town Texas who unleash a deadly force after playing the famed party game Spin the Bottle in an abandoned house where a grisly massacre once took place. Christopher Ammanuel (Black Lightning), Ryan Whitney (Reagan), Angela Halili (American Horror Stories), Samantha Cormier (Legion), Hal Cumpston (The Greatest Beer Run...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Pitch Perfect’s Jason Moore Tapped To Direct Dramedy ‘The Guncle’ For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect) has been tapped to develop and direct an adaptation of Steven Rowley’s acclaimed bestseller, The Guncle, for Lionsgate. The Guncle follows a reclusive, once-famous gay television star who takes his young niece and nephew into his Palm Springs home after their mother dies suddenly, introducing them to his outsized life and unique wisdom and bringing about healing for all three. Lionsgate landed rights to the book from Penguin Random House’s Putnam imprint, in a competitive situation, shortly after its publication last May. Rowley is adapting the screenplay and will exec produce. Kristin Burr will produce through her Burr! Productions,...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

123K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy