Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
sfbayview.com
How will Oakland’s future mayor bring back the Town that made them so proud?
On Aug. 15, 2022, Visit Oakland and the Jack London Improvement District (JLID) hosted the first 2022 forum of Oakland mayoral candidates. The event, called A Seat at The Town Table, introduced three 2022 Oakland Mayoral candidates: Hon. Treva Reid, Hon. Loren Taylor and Hon. Sheng Thao. All three are currently Oakland council members. More mayoral candidates are expected to participate in future forums.
berkeleyside.org
Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
sfbayview.com
Oakland filmmaker Adrian Burrell’s ‘The Game God(S)’ is a must see at the Oakland International Film Festival
One of the most cinematically eloquent stories being told on the silver screen at this year’s Oakland International Film Festival is Oakland filmmaker Adrian Burrell’s unorthodox documentary, “Game God(s).” It is a collection of ghetto life stories tied together through very political, mystical and poetic narration that critically and artistically analyzes the state of Black life under the yoke of capitalism.
berkeleyside.org
12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandside.org
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
KTVU FOX 2
Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence
A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Oakland woman hit by stray bullets while at home makes plea for change
"She still has all the bullet fragments inside her. It's embedded deep inside we can't do anything about it. She's in so much pain. We just want her to get better."
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
RELATED PEOPLE
KRON4
New nightclub in the East Bay ‘Drop 84’
Managing General Partner of Drop 84 Jay Baltazar talked about the importance of having the venue in Berkeley. Watch the clip to hear which big acts are taking the stage.
berkeleyside.org
‘I hope they don’t call this place a failure’: West Berkeley shelter prepares to close
The West Berkeley Horizon Transitional Village is drawing to a close after opening last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fate of the program, as well as the majority of its tenants, is up in the air. Commonly known as the Grayson shelter, the warehouse was converted into a...
Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout
SAN LEANDRO -- A 25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday. He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
oaklandside.org
Searching for nostalgic, diner-style breakfast comforts in the East Bay
Twenty-one years ago in July, having driven 3,000 miles across the country, my sister and I pulled into Berkeley, the end of the line. It was late and we were hungry — not to mention confused by the unfamiliar summer chill. Given that we were in a college town, and also in America, we rolled down the window and asked some pedestrians to point us towards the nearest diner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
berkeleyside.org
‘Roller Boogie’ will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday
Roller skaters will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday for a first-ever, day-long “roller boogie.”. Berkeley will shut down Shattuck Avenue between Allston Way and University Avenue for the event, which will feature four local DJs and roller-skating lessons. There will also be market with “Tarot readings and lotions and potions.”
Another earthquake hits the SF Bay Area, this time in Berkeley
Two earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.3 struck near Santa Rosa on Tuesday evening.
The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city
One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal. Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
KTVU FOX 2
First phase of clearing one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments nearly complete
In a week's time, plenty of work has been done to clear one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments at Wood Street. Caltrans says the encampment is a risk to residents and infrastructure. But for encampment residents the transition has been rough.
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
hoodline.com
Popular pop-up Edith’s Pie has secured a new permanent home in downtown Oakland
Oakland will be getting a new spot to get a mind-blowing piece of homemade pie and an alcoholic beverage in the evening, along with a savory breakfast-syle hand pie in the morning. The Chronicle reports that the popular pop-up known as Edith’s Pie will be moving into a permanent location at 412 22nd Street near the insection of Broadway. The owners of Edith’s Pie are now putting their own touches on the space which was most recently occupied by Taiwan Bento. The pie shop and cafe should be open sometime early next year.
Comments / 0