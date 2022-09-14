ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

How will Oakland’s future mayor bring back the Town that made them so proud?

On Aug. 15, 2022, Visit Oakland and the Jack London Improvement District (JLID) hosted the first 2022 forum of Oakland mayoral candidates. The event, called A Seat at The Town Table, introduced three 2022 Oakland Mayoral candidates: Hon. Treva Reid, Hon. Loren Taylor and Hon. Sheng Thao. All three are currently Oakland council members. More mayoral candidates are expected to participate in future forums.
berkeleyside.org

Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
sfbayview.com

Oakland filmmaker Adrian Burrell’s ‘The Game God(S)’ is a must see at the Oakland International Film Festival

One of the most cinematically eloquent stories being told on the silver screen at this year’s Oakland International Film Festival is Oakland filmmaker Adrian Burrell’s unorthodox documentary, “Game God(s).” It is a collection of ghetto life stories tied together through very political, mystical and poetic narration that critically and artistically analyzes the state of Black life under the yoke of capitalism.
berkeleyside.org

12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
KTVU FOX 2

Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence

A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man dies of wounds suffered in San Leandro pot grow shootout

SAN LEANDRO --  A  25-year-old Oakland man died Thursday night from the wounds he suffered after an attempted burglary at an indoor marijuana grow operation in San Leandro ended in a gun battle between employees and burglars.During the 4:20 a.m. Sept. 11 shootout, a security guard and site manager Victor Mendez were wounded along with one of the burglars.On Friday, San Leandro investigators said Mendez was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Thursday.  He was struck by gunfire multiple times and had been listed in critical condition.The unidentified security guard was in stable condition on Friday...
oaklandside.org

Searching for nostalgic, diner-style breakfast comforts in the East Bay

Twenty-one years ago in July, having driven 3,000 miles across the country, my sister and I pulled into Berkeley, the end of the line. It was late and we were hungry — not to mention confused by the unfamiliar summer chill. Given that we were in a college town, and also in America, we rolled down the window and asked some pedestrians to point us towards the nearest diner.
berkeleyside.org

‘Roller Boogie’ will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday

Roller skaters will take over Shattuck Avenue on Sunday for a first-ever, day-long “roller boogie.”. Berkeley will shut down Shattuck Avenue between Allston Way and University Avenue for the event, which will feature four local DJs and roller-skating lessons. There will also be market with “Tarot readings and lotions and potions.”
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city

One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.  Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.   
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.
hoodline.com

Popular pop-up Edith’s Pie has secured a new permanent home in downtown Oakland

Oakland will be getting a new spot to get a mind-blowing piece of homemade pie and an alcoholic beverage in the evening, along with a savory breakfast-syle hand pie in the morning. The Chronicle reports that the popular pop-up known as Edith’s Pie will be moving into a permanent location at 412 22nd Street near the insection of Broadway. The owners of Edith’s Pie are now putting their own touches on the space which was most recently occupied by Taiwan Bento. The pie shop and cafe should be open sometime early next year.
OAKLAND, CA

