ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local school system recognizes students’ talents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County school board held their monthly meeting, showing recognition to those who modeled the school system’s mission. “We had a display of student recognition. We have some excellent students and they exemplify our motto of best by any measure in all areas, athletics, arts and academics,” said school board chairman Pete Johnson.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Seven local ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ honored for performance

(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Seven of those schools are located in Shelby County. They...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Arlington, TN
Arlington, TN
Education
City
Jackson, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon King
desotocountynews.com

Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board

The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Discrimination, hostility claims led to investigation against Memphis schools leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MSCS Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Barker remains on paid leave as an investigation continues into his actions. It all comes down to a letter sent to the District leaders shortly after Barker became co-interim Superintendent when then-Superintendent Joris Ray was suspended. Sources told WREG the complaints centered on claims of discrimination and hostility in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Pinson Mounds prepares for 40th Annual ArcheoFest this weekend

PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park‘s 40th Annual ArcheoFest will take place at the park this weekend. The event will be held September 17 & 18, with a special day for schools and homeschool groups planned for Friday, September 16. The festival honors the ancient people who...
PINSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Achievement#K12#Dustin Buys Houses
WBBJ

Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
RIPLEY, TN
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Kenneth Lee Kidd

Services for Kenneth Lee Kidd, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service. If you like...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Constitution Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — This upcoming week marks the 235th anniversary of one of the most important documents in the founding of America: The United States Constitution. Locally, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated National Constitution Week during their chapter meeting Thursday. There was a reading...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy