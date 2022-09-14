Read full article on original website
WBBJ
JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year
JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
WBBJ
Local school system recognizes students’ talents
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County school board held their monthly meeting, showing recognition to those who modeled the school system’s mission. “We had a display of student recognition. We have some excellent students and they exemplify our motto of best by any measure in all areas, athletics, arts and academics,” said school board chairman Pete Johnson.
WREG
Seven local ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ honored for performance
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Seven of those schools are located in Shelby County. They...
WBBJ
Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces proclamation for MIA & POW Day
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A proclamation that honors soldiers was announced in Jackson Friday morning. Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces the proclamation for “MIA and POW Day” that continues the national recognition in Madison County. Mayor Massey shares his passion for the veterans and their service...
WBBJ
Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family. The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones. The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy...
WBBJ
Intent to bring charter school to Jackson-Madison Co. met with opposition at public hearing
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for education may be heading to Madison County, but is being met with opposition. The State Charter Commission held a public hearing with the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education and representatives with the American Classical Academy Madison Charter School on why the charter should come to the county.
WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
Memphis teacher’s post about THC gummies and autistic children leaves parents appalled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents at Chimneyrock Elementary say they are shocked and troubled by a former teacher’s post that included a comment about autistic children and gummies that contain THC, a chemical compound found in marijuana. “I’m sad,” said Tara Mohundro, the president of Autism Resources of the...
desotocountynews.com
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board
The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
Discrimination, hostility claims led to investigation against Memphis schools leader
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MSCS Deputy Superintendent of Operations John Barker remains on paid leave as an investigation continues into his actions. It all comes down to a letter sent to the District leaders shortly after Barker became co-interim Superintendent when then-Superintendent Joris Ray was suspended. Sources told WREG the complaints centered on claims of discrimination and hostility in […]
WBBJ
Pinson Mounds prepares for 40th Annual ArcheoFest this weekend
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park‘s 40th Annual ArcheoFest will take place at the park this weekend. The event will be held September 17 & 18, with a special day for schools and homeschool groups planned for Friday, September 16. The festival honors the ancient people who...
Tennessee teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday.
WBBJ
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
actionnews5.com
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
WBBJ
Kenneth Lee Kidd
Services for Kenneth Lee Kidd, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service. If you like...
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
WBBJ
High schoolers experience impaired driving simulator at Chester Co. High
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Driving under the influence is taken to a new level for students in Chester County. UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour paid a visit to Chester County High School students Wednesday. Students were placed into a high tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows them to experience driving under...
WBBJ
Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Constitution Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — This upcoming week marks the 235th anniversary of one of the most important documents in the founding of America: The United States Constitution. Locally, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated National Constitution Week during their chapter meeting Thursday. There was a reading...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
