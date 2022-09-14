ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
Giants' Saquon Barkley ranked No. 1 RB after Week 1 of season

The stock associated with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seemingly hasn't been this high since the fall of 2019. Barkley earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after he recorded 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries with six catches for 30 yards in a Week 1 road victory over the Tennessee Titans. Following that result, ESPN's Jordan Raanan confidently declared that the version of Barkley who won Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 is "back."
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
