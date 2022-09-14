Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction, pick and odds Sun. 9/18: Battle of the running backs
It was much easier to digest the first result of the season for the New York Giants than it was for the Carolina Panthers. Yet the Giants are banking on regenerating the level of focus deemed necessary going into the second game when the Panthers visit Sunday afternoon at East Rutherford, N.J.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
Will UW-Michigan State Showcase Bring Out the Reluctant Fans?
Somewhat empty stadium greeted the Huskies in first two games.
Yardbarker
Giants' Saquon Barkley ranked No. 1 RB after Week 1 of season
The stock associated with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley seemingly hasn't been this high since the fall of 2019. Barkley earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after he recorded 164 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries with six catches for 30 yards in a Week 1 road victory over the Tennessee Titans. Following that result, ESPN's Jordan Raanan confidently declared that the version of Barkley who won Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018 is "back."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Report: Kurt Warner's son will start as Temple QB for first time vs. Rutgers
E.J. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will make his first start as quarterback for Temple on Saturday when they take on Rutgers, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The young Warner is a true freshman. He's replacing D'Wan Mathis, who won the starting job several weeks...
Week 2 Injury Roundup: Mac Jones, Najee Harris Trending Up
Breaking down the injuries of relevant fantasy players ahead of Week 2.
Watch: Tennessee Releases Hype Video Ahead of Akron Game
Tennessee Football social media team is back at it again with another hype video release–this time for the Vols upcoming matchup against Akron. Tennessee dropped the hype video on Twitter and Instagram last night with the caption: 'Another opportunity tomorrow night.' The opportunity is a ...
Comments / 0