Michigan State

Energy companies prepare for more electric vehicle charging stations to come to Michigan

DETROIT — Electric vehicles – and forward movement – were the focus of President Joe Biden’s speech at the North American International Auto Show's preview Wednesday. Standing before a crowd of auto workers, Biden announced the approval of $900 million in federal infrastructure dollars meant to build electric vehicle chargers across 35 states, including Michigan.
PHOTOS: North American International Auto Show 2022 in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit is full of car enthusiasts and engineers for the North American International Auto Show. You can see photos in the gallery above. The President also made an appearance. Anchor Mike Woolfolk was at the show and has a breakdown of the action, and what you can...
Cars
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
2022 fall color outlook: Why warmer conditions could delay the show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pumpkin spice everything is back on store shelves, but so far, trees across West Michigan are showing little signs of change as we approach mid-September. While that isn't too unusual, this is the time of year we start to see some random trees popping with some color. It's also the time of year many people plan trips up north to get a glimpse of the show.
Oxford School Board President resigns

OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
