KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pumpkin spice everything is back on store shelves, but so far, trees across West Michigan are showing little signs of change as we approach mid-September. While that isn't too unusual, this is the time of year we start to see some random trees popping with some color. It's also the time of year many people plan trips up north to get a glimpse of the show.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO