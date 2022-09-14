Read full article on original website
WWMT
Energy companies prepare for more electric vehicle charging stations to come to Michigan
DETROIT — Electric vehicles – and forward movement – were the focus of President Joe Biden’s speech at the North American International Auto Show's preview Wednesday. Standing before a crowd of auto workers, Biden announced the approval of $900 million in federal infrastructure dollars meant to build electric vehicle chargers across 35 states, including Michigan.
WWMT
Illinois governor issues disaster proclamation, calls Guard to help with arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 Illinois National Guard members to help coordinate emergency shelter, transportation, food, health screenings, medical care and other services for migrants who have been arriving by bus from Texas. More than...
WWMT
PHOTOS: North American International Auto Show 2022 in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. - Detroit is full of car enthusiasts and engineers for the North American International Auto Show. You can see photos in the gallery above. The President also made an appearance. Anchor Mike Woolfolk was at the show and has a breakdown of the action, and what you can...
WWMT
Martha's Vineyard homeless shelter coordinator says migrants 'have to move somewhere else'
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (TND) — A homeless shelter coordinator in Martha's Vineyard has said that the migrants being flown to her town by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "have to move somewhere else." On Wednesday, DeSantis flew roughly 50 migrants to the ritzy resort island as part of its relocation...
WWMT
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
WWMT
2022 fall color outlook: Why warmer conditions could delay the show
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pumpkin spice everything is back on store shelves, but so far, trees across West Michigan are showing little signs of change as we approach mid-September. While that isn't too unusual, this is the time of year we start to see some random trees popping with some color. It's also the time of year many people plan trips up north to get a glimpse of the show.
WWMT
Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
WWMT
Oxford School Board President resigns
OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
