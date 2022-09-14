UFC Vegas 60 card brimming with potential, including Cory Sandhagen-Song Yadong clash

Read full article on original website
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Nate Diaz Getting Some Help From Elder Brother Nick, Who Mimics Tony Ferguson Backstage Ahead Of UFC 279 Fight
Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz did some training in the backstage locker room area before Nate headed out for his UFC 279 headliner with Tony Ferguson this past weekend. It was quite a tumultuous weekend for Nate Diaz. He was initially slated to headline the pay-per-view (PPV) with Khamzat Chimaev.
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”
Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 - New Blood: The latest fresh Contender crew
The Contender Series pipeline shows no sign of slowing, as UFC Vegas 60 this weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, can attest. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where hand-filmed fights are an under-appreciated gift, we look at a trio of impressive-looking graduates from the program.
MMA Fighting
Daniel Rodriguez calls controversial UFC 279 bout against Li Jingliang ‘a close fight,’ open to rematch
Daniel Rodriguez doesn’t think his win over Li Jingliang was a robbery, and he’s willing to do it again if need be. At UFC 279, Rodriguez was supposed to face Kevin Holland in a featured 180-pound catchweight bout, but when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event, the UFC shuffled the top three bouts for the event and Rodriguez ended up facing Li instead, winning a split decision that had many fans up in arms. Fans weren’t the only ones who were upset though as “The Leech” himself called the decision, “an injustice” and proclaimed his loss a robbery. But Rodriguez doesn’t agree.
MMAmania.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 staredown video from final boxing press conference
This weekend (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022), Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will collide for their third time in the ring. The event will be broadcasted through DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) and takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today (Thurs., Sept. 15, 2022), the two...
Boxing Scene
Jose Benavidez Sr. Rooting For GGG Against Canelo, Hoping GGG Gives David Benavidez A Title Shot
Jose Benavidez Sr. has officially landed in Las Vegas and fully plans on attending the third installment between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin this upcoming weekend. With 24 rounds and two highly controversial decisions, neither man feels completely satisfied with the way things have ultimately played out. In what appears to be the final meeting between them, fans and media members have flooded Sin City in an effort to observe these Hall of Fame fighters lock horns once more.
UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd misses weight once again
UFC Vegas 60 kicked off with fighter weigh-ins, and Aspen Ladd missed weight once again. UFC Vegas 60 takes place tomorrow, Saturday September 17th, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event is Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) vs Song Yadong (19-6 MMA) in the bantamweight main event. Sandhagen,...
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
Chael Sonnen Heard A Rumor That Diaz Brothers Will Face Paul Brothers On Same Card
Chael Sonnen is stoking the fire of fight rumors. When it comes to combat sports recently there have been a handful of fighters that are making much more than anyone else. These fighters have the popularity and the skills to draw big numbers, whether it be in boxing or MMA. Two of these big earners are Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.
Boxing Scene
Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Vitor Belfort Rescheduled To November 19
MF & DAZN: X SERIES 003 will take place on November 19 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, with the rescheduled main event between Hasim Rahman Jr. and Vitor Belfort. The fight was initially scheduled for October 15 in the UK. Rahman said: “I’m really looking forward to fighting...
Georges St-Pierre praises Nate Diaz for “beautiful ending” to his UFC career: “He’s going to be paid accordingly”
Georges St-Pierre is praising Nate Diaz for a ‘beautiful ending’ to his UFC career. Georges St-Pierre, 41, (26-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in February of 2019. ‘Rush’ was a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 preview: ‘Sandhagen vs Song’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 60 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Sept. 17, 2022) from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a bantamweight main event between Top 10 title hopefuls Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for late 2022 and beyond.
Mike Perry wants big matchups, BKFC suggests he fight Nate Diaz: 'Now is my time to make noise'
Mike Perry appears to like the idea of fighting Nate Diaz for BKFC. With Diaz now a free agent after submitting Tony Ferguson this past Saturday at UFC 279, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman already has his eyes on the superstar from Stockton, Calif., calling Diaz vs. Perry a “fan’s dream fight.”
