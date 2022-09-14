Mickey Gall, a fighter known for his star-making turn on Dana White Looking For A Fight, is no longer under contract with the UFC. A person with knowledge of Gall’s status told MMA Fighting that the New Jersey native completed his most recent contract with the promotion but could still re-sign with the UFC. At the moment, however, he is not technically a part of the roster, as a tweet from the algorithm-based UFC Roster Watch revealed on Thursday.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO