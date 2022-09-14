ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Daily Mail

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, becomes the next family member to follow in the legend's footsteps as he turns his back on football to sign a deal with 'Professional Fighters League': 'I have a legacy to live up to'

Biaggio Ali Walsh - the grandson of all-time great boxer Muhammad Ali - has announced that is following in his family's combat sport footsteps by signing his first amateur contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 24-year-old will now be available to compete in the 2022 PFL's tournament finals in...
NFL
mmanews.com

Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Mike Tyson Smokes Weed On The Sidewalk With WWE Hall Of Famer

Ric Flair certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement. "The Nature Boy" took to Instagram to share a video of him smoking blunts with fellow cannabis entrepreneur and boxing legend Mike Tyson outside of TAO Chicago, a popular and haunted nightclub in the city's River North neighborhood. "Ric Flair Drip,...
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Muhammad Ali Grandson News

Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to take the next step in his MMA career. Ali Walsh, 24, a former University of Cal and UNLV football player, has been signed by the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in its tournament finals event in November. Ali Walsh is...
WORLD
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva defends Paul brothers: ‘These kids opened the door for everybody’

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva isn’t carrying the MMA community on his shoulders when he meets influencer turned boxer Jake Paul. If anything, Silva credits Paul and his older brother Logan Paul for helping guys like him find a new avenue for fighting. On Oct. 29, he’ll face Jake Paul and get another chance to do what he loves.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Mickey Gall no longer under contract, still possible to re-sign with UFC

Mickey Gall, a fighter known for his star-making turn on Dana White Looking For A Fight, is no longer under contract with the UFC. A person with knowledge of Gall’s status told MMA Fighting that the New Jersey native completed his most recent contract with the promotion but could still re-sign with the UFC. At the moment, however, he is not technically a part of the roster, as a tweet from the algorithm-based UFC Roster Watch revealed on Thursday.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chuck Liddell riding with fellow legend Anderson Silva to finish Jake Paul: “He’s got nothing to lose”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell believes that Anderson Silva will knockout Jake Paul. ‘The Spider’ has been out of action since his no-contest exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado in May. The bout was the Brazilian’s third since departing the UFC in 2020. Silva had previously scored victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the boxing ring.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal

LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Mickey Gall says he has not been released by the UFC: “Don’t believe everything you read”

Mickey Gall has claimed that he has not been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, contrary to recent reports. Mixed martial arts fans were first introduced to Mickey Gall way back in 2016 when he was lined up as the man to welcome CM Punk into the UFC. After submitting the former WWE champion in just over two minutes, Gall went on to defeat Sage Northcutt before a frustrating 3-5 run that ended in a quick TKO loss to Mike Malott back in April.
UFC
Sportico

Canelo Alvarez Becomes Excel Sports Management’s First Boxing Client

Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez, one of the world’s highest paid athletes, has signed with Excel Sports Management. The 32-year-old, who fights this weekend in Las Vegas against longtime rival Gennady Golovkin, is the agency’s first boxing client, joining a roster that includes Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Derek Jeter. Excel will manage the undisputed super middleweight champion in endeavors outside of fight contracts. That includes sponsorships, of course, but could also mean licensing opportunities, memorabilia, media, events and new IP built around the boxer, said Excel vice president Michael Fonseca, who will represent Alvarez. As an example, he referenced The Match,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Tommy Fury is 'in talks to face former UFC star Tyron Woodley on the undercard for Floyd Mayweather's possible shock fight with brother KSI's brother Deji in big Dubai exhibition event'

Tommy Fury is in talks to face ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley in a catchweight bout as part of the undercard for Floyd Mayweather's next exhibition fight. Mayweather is in the latter stages of negotiations for a shock bout with YouTuber Deji in his latest exhibition event in Dubai on November 13.
COMBAT SPORTS

