Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OBITUARY: Lafayette Gould
ROCKINGHAM — Lafayette Gould, 66, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at New Direction House of Prayer, 151 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. The family will receive friends and visitors at 117 Gould St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Eric Thomas Wooden
Eric Thomas Wooden, 34, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at the James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Community Center (Leak Street Education and Cultural Community Center), 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Public Viewing Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, noon-5...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Anner Lean Streater Wilkes
WADESBORO — On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, Mrs. Anner Lean Streater Wilkes, 84, of Wadesboro and formerly of Hamlet, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord at Lake Park Nursing Home in Indian Trail with her family at her bedside. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept....
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Ronald Levi Robinson
HAMLET — Ronald Levi Robinson, 74, Hamlet, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Richmond Village, 321 Green St., Apt 6B, Hamlet. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family. Ronald was born March 19,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: Danny Lee Clifton
ROCKINGHAM — Danny Lee Clifton, 71, of Rockingham, went to sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Lumberton Feb. 12, 1951, he was the son of the late Daphine Grant Clifton Spruytte and Donald Ray Ellis. Danny served for eight years...
OBITUARY: Patricia Gail Bane Thomas
ROCKINGHAM — Patricia Gail Bane Thomas, 64, of Rockingham, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Novant Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. Mrs. Thomas was born July 12, 1958 in Richmond County, a daughter of Hattie Ingram Bane and the late William E. Bane. She had worked as a Licensed...
OBITUARY: Henry Stanback
JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
richmondobserver
Suspect sought in Dobbins Heights shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s office are seeking a suspect in a shooting last week that resulted in one victim and a school lockdown. Sherman Cornelius Bass Jr., 26, is suspected of pulling the trigger in the area of Earl Franklin Drive in Dobbins Heights that sent another man to a hospital on Sept. 8, the sheriff’s office confirms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cn2.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Collision on Douglas Road in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Hwy Patrol says one person has died following a collision around 3:43 pm Wednesday, September 14 on Douglas Road near Sims Drive in Lancaster County. Officers say the driver, Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was driving the 1995 Honda Motorcycle when...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
County Crime Report: Sept. 16
ROCKINGHAM — At 10:22 a.m., police responded to a residence on North Lee Street following a report of two stolen bicycles, valued at $1,300. The case is closed by means other than arrest. Sept. 9. ROCKINGHAM — At 5:19 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rockingham Road following...
ffxnow.com
North Carolina truck driver killed in I-495 crash
The Virginia State Police (VSP) has released more details about a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver dead. VSP said they responded to the crash on the Beltway near the exit to the Georgetown Pike around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. “A tractor-trailer traveling north on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
Pair charged in Richmond County meth, weed bust; 2 others served outstanding warrants
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after investigators from two agencies executed a search warrant. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team and the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on Monday, Sept. 12 searched a home on John Chavis Road, just east of the Rockingham city limit, following an investigation into multiple complaints of drug activity.
Black-owned development revitalizes Fayetteville neighborhood once plagued by drugs
A husband and wife duo are changing lives through their development company in Fayetteville.
Richmond County deputies recover gun stolen from S.C.
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies responding to a domestic call didn’t find any signs of assault, but they did find a stolen handgun. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home Monday for a domestic-related issue, but after speaking with both parties, found no indication of assault.
2 juveniles, woman accused of breaking into 9 Lumberton businesses
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and a woman have been charged after Lumberton police said they broke into nine businesses early Tuesday morning. Jennifer Lynn Britt, 42, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, eight counts of felony […]
WBTV
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
sandhillssentinel.com
3 arrested on meth charges in Carthage
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of three individuals following a search in the Carthage area. On Sept. 12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of a residence in the 100 block of Sarges Drive. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia.
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
Comments / 0