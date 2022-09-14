Read full article on original website
Related
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
Amazon greenlights Blade Runner TV series helmed by former Halo show writer and producer
Judging by the name, the show is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049. Amazon must feel like its TV lineup has a sci-fi gap, because Variety reports (opens in new tab) the company has now officially ordered Blade Runner 2099, a live-action series presumably set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘SNL’ Adds 4 Featured Players from Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next,’ Netflix’s ‘Introducing’ for Season 48
“Saturday Night Live” said goodbye to several castmates at the end of last season, but they’re adding four more as featured players for Season 48. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker join the show, which returns Oct. 1, NBC announced Thursday. Hernandez, a Miami native,...
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ TV Series for Amazon From Russo Brothers (Exclusive)
Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...
Every New Movie Coming to Netflix for the Rest of the Year
Good news if the end of summer's got you down: Netflix dropped the titles and release dates of the new films headed to the streamer through 2022.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patty Jenkins ‘Star Wars’ Film ‘Rogue Squadron’ Pulled From Disney Release Slate
Patty Jenkins upcoming “Star Wars” film “Rogue Squadron” has been pulled from the Disney release slate, the studio announced on Thursday. The film was previously delayed due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. The film was scheduled to begin production in 2022 and to be released on...
‘I Am Groot’: How VFX Supe Used a Kiddie Pool and Motion Capture for ‘Groot Takes a Bath’ Episode
There has never been a better time to be a VFX vendor. With so much content coming from streaming, high-quality television, feature films and commercials, the demand for visual effects and VFXartists continues to grow. Santa Monica-based visual effects studio Luma Pictures, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary this month, has seen an increase in everything from creature effects to animation to set extensions to full sequences. To keep up with all the additional work, Luma expanded to Vancouver in January, after establishing an office in Melbourne in 2012 to take advantage of the emerging market there. A staff of more than 200...
Essence
WATCH: Zoe Saldaña Shines In Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
Based on Tembi Locke’s novel of the same name, ‘From Scratch’ follows the romance between lovers from different cultures and the obstacles they face throughout life. Netflix has released the official trailer for its new limited series titled From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldaña. Based on the...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Cartoon Network Creator Speaks out on Show's Cancellation, HBO Max Purge
The recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger is causing havoc for creatives, and Diego Molano, the creator of Cartoon Network's Victor & Valentino, is one of the talents affected. The company canceled his show, which had a supportive fan base, was canceled amidst the changes. To make matters worse, its streaming home, HBO Max, removed the show from its catalog. In a recent interview with Cartoon Brew, Molano spoke out on the show's unexpected cliffhanger ending and if he wants to continue the show in some way, shape, or form.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?
“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
Disney Shifts ‘Haunted Mansion’ to Summer 2023, Sets ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ for July 2024
Disney stamped release dates Thursday on some of its biggest announcements from out of its D23 convention, most notably shifting “Haunted Mansion” from the spring of next year to now open in a prime summer 2023 slot on August 11, 2023, while also dating “Mufasa: The Lion King” for July 5, 2024.
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
Jacob Batalon on How His ‘Spider-Man’ Role Helped Him Lead Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’
Jacob Batalon addressed how playing the beloved character of Ned in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” trilogy helped inform how he approached his leading role in Syfy’s “Reginald the Vampire,” joking that he was grateful his fellow co-stars were “willing to put up with my diva-ness.”
Celebrate Godard’s Best Films on Criterion
Jean Luc-Godard, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, was widely known as the King of the French New Wave. Since coming onto the scene in the 1960s, his seminal films such as “Breathless,” “Masculin, Feminin” and “Pierrot Le Fou,” introduced avante-garde techniques that have been since been replicated by innumerable filmmakers in the following decades. In addition to a scathing intellectualism and stubborn stance against “the establishment” (ironically, including Hollywood itself), the Franco-Swiss director was best known for changing the rules of cinema — his use of long-takes, jump-cuts and actor asides are just a few of the innovative...
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0