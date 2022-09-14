Bill Belichick expresses confidence in Patriots’ running backs after placing Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, Bolden was the only Raider besides Josh Jacobs to receiver a carry. Now, if the veteran were to sit out, that would open up the door for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White to see more work. Keep an eye on Bolden's status over the next 40-plus hours, but it's looking like he will sit.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO