ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick expresses confidence in Patriots’ running backs after placing Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

By Bernd Buchmasser
Pats Pulpit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?

The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets HC Robert Saleh Doubles Down On His Comments

Things are still not looking good for head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets. They have lost six of their last seven games dating back to last season, including their 2022 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets scored only one touchdown and nine total points in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Miami Dolphins
Larry Brown Sports

Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad

Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
NFL
numberfire.com

Brandon Bolden (hamstring) doubtful for Raiders in Week 2

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, Bolden was the only Raider besides Josh Jacobs to receiver a carry. Now, if the veteran were to sit out, that would open up the door for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White to see more work. Keep an eye on Bolden's status over the next 40-plus hours, but it's looking like he will sit.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Former 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley back in NFL with Titans

The former UCLA pass rusher started out his career with the Atlanta Falcons in bombastic fashion, carrying a photo of his deceased grandmother onstage during his NFL Draft selection. It's become one of the most emotional responses from a drafted player in the past half decade. Though, injuries and inconsistency...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy