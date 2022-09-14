Bill Belichick expresses confidence in Patriots’ running backs after placing Ty Montgomery on injured reserve

Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the New Orleans Saints. Fournette logged a second consecutive limited practice on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Week 1's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Fournette's continued practice participation appears to indicate that he will be available on Sunday. Friday's practice report and game status will provide additional information. If Fournette is ruled out, rookie Rachaad White could be in for a busy day for a potentially short-handed Tampa Bay offense.
NBC Sports
How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?
The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
Colin Cowherd: Bill Belichick Will Be Gone After This Season
Colin Cowherd thinks this is Bill Belichick's final season as head coach of the Patriots.
Yardbarker
Jets HC Robert Saleh Doubles Down On His Comments
Things are still not looking good for head coach Robert Saleh and the New York Jets. They have lost six of their last seven games dating back to last season, including their 2022 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets scored only one touchdown and nine total points in...
Titans sign former 1st-round pick to practice squad
Takk McKinley is making his way back into the NFL. The Tennessee Titans signed McKinley to their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. McKinley was a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 out of UCLA. The pass-rusher had 17.5 sacks over four seasons with the Falcons. He played with the Browns last season but tore his Achilles tendon in Week 15, which likely made it difficult for him to find a new team this season.
numberfire.com
Brandon Bolden (hamstring) doubtful for Raiders in Week 2
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's Week 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 1, Bolden was the only Raider besides Josh Jacobs to receiver a carry. Now, if the veteran were to sit out, that would open up the door for Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White to see more work. Keep an eye on Bolden's status over the next 40-plus hours, but it's looking like he will sit.
Ja’Marr Chase doubts Trevon Diggs’ ability ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs could be headed towards one of the more exciting matchups of the weekend. Chase’s recent comments have added even more fuel to the fire. Earlier in the week, Chase spoke with reporters. During the conversation, the...
Two key Tua Tagovailoa protectors get concerning updates ahead of Dolphins’ game vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins started off their 2022 season on the right foot, dismantling the New England Patriots at home. It was an awesome start to a year filled with high expectations for the squad. This early into the season, though, Miami is already dealing with injury issues to their weakest link last year: their offensive line.
Yardbarker
Former 2017 first-round pick Takk McKinley back in NFL with Titans
The former UCLA pass rusher started out his career with the Atlanta Falcons in bombastic fashion, carrying a photo of his deceased grandmother onstage during his NFL Draft selection. It's become one of the most emotional responses from a drafted player in the past half decade. Though, injuries and inconsistency...
Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut
While Ravens coach John Harbaugh obviously declined to answer what players might be available for the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins because of competitive reasons, the Injury Report provided some insight into the team's personnel for the game.
