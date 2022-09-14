ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Local group building affordable housing across Wichita

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
WICHITA, KS
catchitkansas.com

Northwest routs Kapaun to move to 2-1

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Northwest jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half and outscored Kapaun 21-7 after the break en route to a 49-14 victory. The game was a rematch of last year’s 5A quarterfinal which saw Kapaun overcome an 18-point deficit to upend Northwest.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

How to research federal, state and local candidates on the November ballot in Wichita

For voters interested in researching candidates, here are the competitive races that will appear on ballots in Sedgwick County on Nov. 8, with links to each candidate’s campaign website (if one exists) and Ballotpedia page. Which candidates will appear on your ballot depend on where you live. You can enter your address here to see which races will be on your ballot. Judicial and uncontested races are not listed here. Judicial races will be covered in upcoming stories.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Want to read a banned book? Here are books that have been recently challenged in the Wichita area

Banned Books Week is coming back to Wichita Sept. 18-24 thanks to the Wichita Public Library, which is highlighting books that get challenged in schools. One event the library is having centers around the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.” On Friday, Sept. 23, the library will host a special live version of the library’s podcast “Read. Return. Repeat.” It will feature the author of the book, Sherman Alexie.
WICHITA, KS
catchitkansas.com

Andover outlasts Goddard in Overtime, 20-13

ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It was a defensive slugfest all night long as Goddard and Andover exchanged body bows on the way to a 20-13 Trojan win in overtime. Points were hard to come by in this one. And Vaiden Law had the 1st half’s only points. It came after a gutsy 4th down call to go for it, that saw Nik Pai hit Xadrian Carbajal on the sideline for a critical 1st down. The score remained 7-0 until the half, and Goddard scored 13 unanswered in the 2nd half before Andover scored what they thought would be the go ahead Touchdown with time winding down, but the extra points was blocked, forcing the overtime. But Andover locked in for the extra time and pulled it out in front of a packed house.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

2 Wichita high school football games move to Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita high school football teams will get to play under the lights at Riverfront Stadium this year. The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday that the baseball field will be converted to a football field for two local games: West High v. Northwest on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. South […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

City of Wichita announces new interim chief of police

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – The City of Wichita has announced an interim chief to lead the police department later this month. Former Deputy Chief Troy Livingston has been selected to serve as the interim chief of the Wichita Police Department effective September 27. Current Interim Chief Lem Moore will serve until September 30 to assist in the transition, the city said.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Drought impacting water wells in Wichita

Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Textron Aviation announces pay increase for some Wichita hourly employees

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Textron Aviation will be giving some of its hourly employees a 4 percent pay increase and offering new employees a starting wage of $20. The wage increase will only be affecting employees in direct aircraft manufacturing and service roles. "This is one of the highest-entry level...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Tension builds between city and county leaders over marijuana ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tension is building between some leaders in the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday not to prosecute people who are caught with marijuana. While the city council still has one more reading before these kinds of misdemeanors are no longer prosecuted in municipal court, […]
WICHITA, KS
catchitkansas.com

Edwards’ five TD performance helps Derby past Bishop Carroll

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Derby Panthers entered into Bishop Carroll High School Friday night with a 1-1 record after a week one loss to Manhattan High with a chip still on their shoulder. Standing in their way though was the 2-0 Golden Eagles. The result: an early game of the year candidate.
DERBY, KS

