ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It was a defensive slugfest all night long as Goddard and Andover exchanged body bows on the way to a 20-13 Trojan win in overtime. Points were hard to come by in this one. And Vaiden Law had the 1st half’s only points. It came after a gutsy 4th down call to go for it, that saw Nik Pai hit Xadrian Carbajal on the sideline for a critical 1st down. The score remained 7-0 until the half, and Goddard scored 13 unanswered in the 2nd half before Andover scored what they thought would be the go ahead Touchdown with time winding down, but the extra points was blocked, forcing the overtime. But Andover locked in for the extra time and pulled it out in front of a packed house.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO