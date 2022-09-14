Read full article on original website
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Kansas Board of Regents approves WSU’s proposal for Cessna Stadium changes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The update to the capital improvement plan that was proposed by Wichita State University (WSU) was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday. The proposal allows for a multi-phase project to make changes to Cessna Stadium. According to the Board of Regents agenda, the new stadium would seat approximately […]
Local group building affordable housing across Wichita
In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
Northwest routs Kapaun to move to 2-1
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Northwest jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half and outscored Kapaun 21-7 after the break en route to a 49-14 victory. The game was a rematch of last year’s 5A quarterfinal which saw Kapaun overcome an 18-point deficit to upend Northwest.
Wichita mayor critical of Sedgwick County position on marijuana ordinance
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says the discussion by Sedgwick County commissioners Wednesday on a city ordinance change for marijuana possession was a “political show” and he doesn’t see the county having a legal basis for billing the city on the costs of prosecuting possession cases. The county...
Wichita Mayor addresses confusion surrounding marijuana and fentanyl strip vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of questions to iron out when it comes to Wichita’s new take on marijuana and fentanyl testing strips. Some are wondering if they can legally smoke marijuana in the streets, while some county leaders are saying not so fast. The City said people cannot walk around […]
How to research federal, state and local candidates on the November ballot in Wichita
For voters interested in researching candidates, here are the competitive races that will appear on ballots in Sedgwick County on Nov. 8, with links to each candidate’s campaign website (if one exists) and Ballotpedia page. Which candidates will appear on your ballot depend on where you live. You can enter your address here to see which races will be on your ballot. Judicial and uncontested races are not listed here. Judicial races will be covered in upcoming stories.
WSU in talks to make over $40M in changes to Cessna Stadium
Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon.
Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Derby 45vs. Bishop Carroll 38 Newton 0vs. Maize 49 Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14vs. Wichita […]
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
Want to read a banned book? Here are books that have been recently challenged in the Wichita area
Banned Books Week is coming back to Wichita Sept. 18-24 thanks to the Wichita Public Library, which is highlighting books that get challenged in schools. One event the library is having centers around the book “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.” On Friday, Sept. 23, the library will host a special live version of the library’s podcast “Read. Return. Repeat.” It will feature the author of the book, Sherman Alexie.
Andover outlasts Goddard in Overtime, 20-13
ANDOVER, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It was a defensive slugfest all night long as Goddard and Andover exchanged body bows on the way to a 20-13 Trojan win in overtime. Points were hard to come by in this one. And Vaiden Law had the 1st half’s only points. It came after a gutsy 4th down call to go for it, that saw Nik Pai hit Xadrian Carbajal on the sideline for a critical 1st down. The score remained 7-0 until the half, and Goddard scored 13 unanswered in the 2nd half before Andover scored what they thought would be the go ahead Touchdown with time winding down, but the extra points was blocked, forcing the overtime. But Andover locked in for the extra time and pulled it out in front of a packed house.
2 Wichita high school football games move to Riverfront Stadium
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita high school football teams will get to play under the lights at Riverfront Stadium this year. The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday that the baseball field will be converted to a football field for two local games: West High v. Northwest on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. South […]
City of Wichita announces new interim chief of police
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – The City of Wichita has announced an interim chief to lead the police department later this month. Former Deputy Chief Troy Livingston has been selected to serve as the interim chief of the Wichita Police Department effective September 27. Current Interim Chief Lem Moore will serve until September 30 to assist in the transition, the city said.
Drought impacting water wells in Wichita
Wichita city council votes to remove marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips from ordinance. The measure passed 5-2 with Councilmembers Becky Tuttle and Bryan Frye asking for more time to go over the change with constituents. Updated: 13 hours ago. In an honor of the 345 firefighters killed on Sept. 11...
Textron Aviation announces pay increase for some Wichita hourly employees
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Textron Aviation will be giving some of its hourly employees a 4 percent pay increase and offering new employees a starting wage of $20. The wage increase will only be affecting employees in direct aircraft manufacturing and service roles. "This is one of the highest-entry level...
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
Tension builds between city and county leaders over marijuana ordinance
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tension is building between some leaders in the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday not to prosecute people who are caught with marijuana. While the city council still has one more reading before these kinds of misdemeanors are no longer prosecuted in municipal court, […]
Football in Kansas: 4.36 speed and positional changes up front – Supporting casts helping Maize, Council Grove and Victoria to historic starts
ANDOVER – Last season marked the best fall in Maize football history. The Eagles finished 10-3 and earned 5A state runner-up. Maize delivered 35.4 points a game, seventh best in the classification. The Eagles generated 7.6 yards per play and 408 yards a game. Defensively, Maize allowed 21.8 points...
Edwards’ five TD performance helps Derby past Bishop Carroll
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Derby Panthers entered into Bishop Carroll High School Friday night with a 1-1 record after a week one loss to Manhattan High with a chip still on their shoulder. Standing in their way though was the 2-0 Golden Eagles. The result: an early game of the year candidate.
