Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
wegotthiscovered.com
When is Anne Heche’s memoir launching?
Anne Heche‘s tragic passing shocked the world earlier this summer, with the famed, multi-talented actress succumbing to the injuries she received in a car crash on August 11, nearly a week after the accident. The Emmy Award-winning actress boasted an impressively wide filmography, including Donnie Brasco, Another World, and...
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
Betty White, Bob Saget and Anne Heche Among 2022 Emmy Awards' Touching In Memoriam Tribute
The 2022 Emmy Awards also paid tribute to Vin Scully, Nichelle Nichols, James Caan, Sidney Poitier and Ray Liotta, among others Hollywood took a solemn moment amid the celebration of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards to pay respect to some of the friends, colleagues and icons TV has lost over the past year. Betty White, Bob Saget and Anne Heche were among the television stars honored in the Emmys' annual "In Memoriam" tribute, which acknowledges the deaths of small-screen luminaries since the previous year's ceremony. This year's tribute was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Fuller House Writer and Comedian David A. Arnold
Candance Cameron Bure is honoring the late David A. Arnold. The Fuller House actress, 46, paid tribute to the comedian, who was a writer for the Netflix reboot, following his death on Sept. 7. "David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken," Candace captioned the Sept. 8...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
Hugh Jackman's 'The Music Man' ending Broadway run in January
One of the highest-grossing titles on Broadway this year, "The Music Man" will end its run on Jan. 1, the show's producers confirmed on Tuesday.
John Legend Performs During Emmys in Memoriam Honoring Olivia Newton-John, Betty White, and More Stars
These stars will always be remembered. During Sunday’s broadcast of the Emmy Awards, John Legend was tasked with leading the In Memoriam segment remembering celebrities in entertainment — and ones out of it — during a moving performance of his new song “Pieces.” “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend, or cherished icon,” Anthony Anderson shared, introducing the moving performance. “To quote Shakespeare, all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances, and one man and his time playing, even...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's Relationship Timeline
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin were set up on a blind date in 1996 After nearly 25 years of marriage, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's relationship is stronger than ever. The iconic singer, actress and director and her actor husband first met at a blind date dinner party in 1996, when Streisand was 54 and Brolin was 56. The pair, who each have children from previous marriages, wed two years later in a highly anticipated backyard wedding at Streisand's home in Malibu, officially blending their families. "I can't tell...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
Collider
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chrissy Teigen Posted The Hate Comments She Recently Saw About Herself And They're Really Gross
"I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst, so if this makes you feel better, great."
wegotthiscovered.com
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
Emmys 2022: Kelly Rizzo says her ‘heart broke all over again’ during In Memoriam tribute to husband Bob Saget
Kelly Rizzo has said her “heart broke all over again” while watching the Emmys 2022 pay tribute to her late husband, comedian Bob Saget.The Full House star died in January of this year from accidental head trauma. He was 65. During Monday (12 September) night’s awards show, the evening honoured Saget, Betty White, and Sidney Poitier, among others, in its In Memoriam section – which honours notable TV figures who have died since the previous year’s ceremony.Reacting to the touching moment, Rizzo shared the Emmys clip on her Instagram story, writing: “I’ve been a wreck all day waiting for...
wegotthiscovered.com
RHOBH Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins skipped Bravocon. Are they cutting ties with the network?
Rumors abound heading into Bravocon 2022 that two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members won’t be attending because they might be on their way out of the network. Both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins will be conspicuously absent from the celebration, which runs from Oct. 14-16 in New York City.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporter pitches the laziest possible idea for Kevin Feige’s movie
Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron may have been removed from the release schedule, something a lot of fans don’t seem to bothered about if we’re being perfectly honest, but more Star Wars movies are on the way. Or at least, so we’re being told by Lucasfilm. One...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
wegotthiscovered.com
LeVar Burton reveals who is the most prolific texter in the ‘Star Trek’ group chat
LeVar Burton is still good friends with the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation to the point that all of his co-stars from the classic sci-fi show are in a group chat together. Burton revealed who in the chat is the most prolific texter when he was grilled by...
Full Life: John Stamos memoir scheduled for fall 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Parenthood and the death of his dear friend and former “Full House” co-star Bob Saget helped convince John Stamos it was time to write his memoir. The publisher Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Stamos’ “If You Would Have Told Me” is scheduled for fall 2023.
Comments / 0