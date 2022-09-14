ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: Password Steady Heading Into Finale; Bachelorette, AGT Lead Night

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 2 days ago
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette this Tuesday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, ticking up week-to-week and topping the night in the demo; read recap .

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.7 mil/0.7, read recap ) was also steady week-to-week and dominated Tuesday in total audience. Back from a two-week break, NBC’s rock-steady Password revival (3.9 mil/0.5) posted its fifth 0.5 rating in seven outings, heading into tonight’s finale.

Fox’s broadcast of the Academy of Country Music Honors mustered 1.9 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating.

Over on The CW, Leonardo (390K/0.1) and Devils (170K/0.0) each added a handful of eyeballs.

* There is no contest/”winning” involved. The only reward is in a printing/application-of-glitter/framing job well done .

Want scoop on any of the above shows ? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

