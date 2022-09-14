Ratings: Password Steady Heading Into Finale; Bachelorette, AGT Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette this Tuesday drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, ticking up week-to-week and topping the night in the demo; read recap .

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (6.7 mil/0.7, read recap ) was also steady week-to-week and dominated Tuesday in total audience. Back from a two-week break, NBC’s rock-steady Password revival (3.9 mil/0.5) posted its fifth 0.5 rating in seven outings, heading into tonight’s finale.

Fox’s broadcast of the Academy of Country Music Honors mustered 1.9 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating.

Over on The CW, Leonardo (390K/0.1) and Devils (170K/0.0) each added a handful of eyeballs.

