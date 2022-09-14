Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Burke struggles early in 2022, can turn the tide against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: The sky is not falling for Buckeyes offenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
Central Ohio festival with over 300 vendors, 30 types of food and 3 days of music kicks off today
Get ready for days of live music, more than 300 vendors and 30 different types of food, because the Thornville Backwoods Fest is back. The festival, which officially begins today and will run until Sept. 19, is located at 8572 High Point Rd. in Thornville. The event, now in its...
614now.com
The Market Italian Village is closing
Just one week after The Little Kitchen announced its closure in Bridge Park, the Columbus Area will have to say goodbye to another local eatery. The Market Italian Village is closing. The chic eatery, located at 1022 Summit St., announced in a statement posted to its social media accounts that...
614now.com
Natalie’s Worthington location is for sale
While the Grandview location of Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Live Music is set to see the addition of a new concept and upgrades to its live entertainment offerings, Natalie’s Worthington location will likely be in the hands of another owner before long. Recently, the popular cocktail bar attached...
614now.com
This Clintonville milkshake is one of the 11 most outrageous in the country, according to a new Yelp list
A recently-published story from Yelp has named the 11 most outrageous milkshakes in the country, and one indulgent Columbus shake made the cut. Yelp included the Butterbeer Shake from Libby Lou’s Fun Factory on its list. “The Butterbeer Shake packs both flavor and “Harry Potter” lore: A creamy mixture...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
614now.com
New Teddy Roosevelt-inspired bar preparing to open at Bridge Park
The spirit of Teddy Roosevelt is very much alive and well in Dublin, Ohio. That’s because The Roosevelt Room, an upscale, Teddy Roosevelt-inspired bar, is almost ready to open at 6544 Longshore Loop in Bridge Park. According to the bar’s social media pages, it was originally scheduled to open...
614now.com
Columbus-area brewery hosting massive outdoor music and beer festival this weekend
One weekend year, a little mayhem is a good thing. BrewDog’s Annual General Mayhem, the craft brewery’s yearly outdoor festival dedicated to live music and craft beer, will be held on Sept. 17. BrewDog will host the event outside of its massive North American headquarters in Canal Winchester, which is located at 96 Gender Rd.
cwcolumbus.com
Breakfast is back at IKEA Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting Monday, September 19, breakfast returns to the Swedish Restaurant at IKEA Columbus. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every day IKEA patrons will be able to enjoy a traditional breakfast and even some new treats. "Breakfast before the store fully opens has been a...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614
Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
614now.com
A new Shake Shack is coming to the Dublin area
If you thought three Shake Shack locations were enough to satisfy Columbus, you thought wrong. According to records filed with the Columbus Department of Health, the hugely-popular spot for steakburgers and milkshakes is coming to the Dublin area. The eatery’s fourth Central Ohio restaurant will be located at 3734 W....
Win tickets to 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!' at the Palace Theatre
COLUMBUS, Ohio — America’s Game is going on tour!. "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" the theatrical experience is coming to Columbus and 10TV wants to send you to the show for the ultimate fan experience. Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to the show at the...
denisonian.com
Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station
At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
columbusnavigator.com
Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village
German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
columbusnavigator.com
Here Are The Best Burritos In Columbus And Some Are As Big As Your Head
Sometimes, Taco Tuesday is more of a vibe than a set-in-stone kind of rule. And when you find yourself in the mood for something other than tacos (I know, I know, sacrilegious to even mention) then it’s time to move on to the next best thing: a burrito. While...
614now.com
New development with 35,000 square-foot food hall proposed for Grove City
Grove City is the likely home of Central Ohio’s very first Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and it’s possible a brand new food hall isn’t far behind. According to a press release, local development group Axiom Ventures is planning large mixed-use development called Broadway Live that would be located at Grove City’s Town Center. The project would create 200 apartment units, a 35,000 square foot food hall, a separate bar or restaurant and retail space.
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
Hotel Online
Hotel Equities Opens DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus Dublin Ohio
(Dublin, Ohio) September 15, 2022 – Hotel Equities today announced the grand opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus Dublin, owned by Witness Investment and managed by Hotel Equities. The 174-room hotel will bring new dining, event, and meeting opportunities to the heart of Dublin’s Metro Center. DoubleTree...
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bash
Nancy’s Home Cooking (left) occupied 3133 N. High St. for over 50 years before Rewash Refillery (right) took over the space in September 2021. Courtesy of Richard Hahn and Samantha White, respectively.
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
614now.com
Former Ohio Stadium concessions manager launches new concept dedicated to sweet corn
After serving as the concessions manager at Ohio Stadium for the better part of a decade, Danny Phillips knew a thing or two about sweet corn. So much so, that he’s launched a brand new food stand, Ear Goes Nothing. “It had been a dream of mine since 2017,...
614now.com
Polaris-area South American eatery announces closure
There are only a limited number of authentic South American restaurants currently operating in Central Ohio, and the area, and one of the handful in the area has announced it will close its doors soon. The Porch Ohio, a Venezuelan eatery located at 5808 Columbus Pike, posted a statement to...
Comments / 0