ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

The Market Italian Village is closing

Just one week after The Little Kitchen announced its closure in Bridge Park, the Columbus Area will have to say goodbye to another local eatery. The Market Italian Village is closing. The chic eatery, located at 1022 Summit St., announced in a statement posted to its social media accounts that...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Natalie’s Worthington location is for sale

While the Grandview location of Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Live Music is set to see the addition of a new concept and upgrades to its live entertainment offerings, Natalie’s Worthington location will likely be in the hands of another owner before long. Recently, the popular cocktail bar attached...
WORTHINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
614now.com

New Teddy Roosevelt-inspired bar preparing to open at Bridge Park

The spirit of Teddy Roosevelt is very much alive and well in Dublin, Ohio. That’s because The Roosevelt Room, an upscale, Teddy Roosevelt-inspired bar, is almost ready to open at 6544 Longshore Loop in Bridge Park. According to the bar’s social media pages, it was originally scheduled to open...
DUBLIN, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Breakfast is back at IKEA Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting Monday, September 19, breakfast returns to the Swedish Restaurant at IKEA Columbus. From 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every day IKEA patrons will be able to enjoy a traditional breakfast and even some new treats. "Breakfast before the store fully opens has been a...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614

Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Downtown Columbus#Dance Floor#Food Drink#Fomo
614now.com

A new Shake Shack is coming to the Dublin area

If you thought three Shake Shack locations were enough to satisfy Columbus, you thought wrong. According to records filed with the Columbus Department of Health, the hugely-popular spot for steakburgers and milkshakes is coming to the Dublin area. The eatery’s fourth Central Ohio restaurant will be located at 3734 W....
DUBLIN, OH
denisonian.com

Local restauranteur brings flair to Granville with new cafe: Station

At 425 S Main St, sitting to the right of the old bones of the Ohio Central Railroad lies Station; a somewhat quiet, unsuspecting space and home to the latest project of Granville resident and restauranter; Chris Crader. Station is just one of a number of new and forthcoming businesses that have emerged in the little town of Granville, Ohio in recent months, a development that Clerk of Council Autumn Klein credit’s to the close-knit community that supports and uplifts its local businesses.
GRANVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village

German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
614now.com

New development with 35,000 square-foot food hall proposed for Grove City

Grove City is the likely home of Central Ohio’s very first Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and it’s possible a brand new food hall isn’t far behind. According to a press release, local development group Axiom Ventures is planning large mixed-use development called Broadway Live that would be located at Grove City’s Town Center. The project would create 200 apartment units, a 35,000 square foot food hall, a separate bar or restaurant and retail space.
GROVE CITY, OH
Radio Ink

DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
COLUMBUS, OH
Hotel Online

Hotel Equities Opens DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus Dublin Ohio

(Dublin, Ohio) September 15, 2022 – Hotel Equities today announced the grand opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbus Dublin, owned by Witness Investment and managed by Hotel Equities. The 174-room hotel will bring new dining, event, and meeting opportunities to the heart of Dublin’s Metro Center. DoubleTree...
DUBLIN, OH
sciotopost.com

NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
614now.com

Polaris-area South American eatery announces closure

There are only a limited number of authentic South American restaurants currently operating in Central Ohio, and the area, and one of the handful in the area has announced it will close its doors soon. The Porch Ohio, a Venezuelan eatery located at 5808 Columbus Pike, posted a statement to...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy