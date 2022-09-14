Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Historical Board's annual meeting set for Sept. 18th
SIDNEY, Neb. -- The Cheyenne County Historical Association is inviting the public to their annual meeting. The Historical Board's Annual Meeting is Sunday, Sept. 18th at the Legion Park picnic shelter at 2:00 p.m. Operation funds and lack of local interest continue to be an issue. However, the Museum, Post...
Braydon Zink helping raise funds for Sterling man battling leukemia for second time
STERLING - A country music artist, originally from northeast Colorado, will return home in October for a benefit concert supporting a Sterling man. Radio station 987 The Big Boy announced Friday morning they've teamed with Sky Ranch Golf and Grill to present Braydon Zink, of Illiff, in the "Keep the Faith, Finish the Fight Benefit Concert" on Friday, Oct. 7. Tickets are on-sale now at eventbrite.com.
Severe thunderstorm warning: Sedgwick County
The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado... * At 515 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of. Barton, or 6 miles east of Julesburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind...
Sterling man races to a brand new riding lawn mower
SIDNEY - Caleb Nash, of Sterling, Colo., can't put off mowing his in-law's lawn any longer now that he's a proud new owner of a premium Walker riding lawn mower. "Well, I actually haven't mowed my in-law's lawn in a little while now, so that's going to be my first thing I do," Nash said. "We'll see how good that cut is."
Leyton School evacuates due to potential gas leak
DALTON, Neb. — A 35 minute evacuation delayed class for Leyton High School students, Friday morning. Leyton High School Principal Kevin Thomas said they evacuated all students and staff around 10:25 a.m. to the bleachers by the football field. Thomas said someone noticed a smell and the school evacuated...
Sidney man behind bars for terroristic threats
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Sidney man is facing felony charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at an individual during an argument of child custody. The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office says that a woman came in to report an issue related to custody of her child. She said she attempted to pick up the child from the child's father, but the father informed her that the child was now with a family member in Colorado.
Potter-Dix shuts out Sioux County
The 2021 State Runners-up proved to be too much for the Sioux County Warriors Friday afternoon. The Potter-Dix Coyotes shutout the Warriors 63-0. The Coyotes’ defense sacked Sioux County’s Cy Hughson twice in the game’s opening series, but the Warriors responded by stopping Potter-Dix on fourth and goal on the Coyotes’ first possession. Potter-Dix scored the first touchdown of the game with just under four minutes left in the first quarter and added another one with 10 seconds left on the clock for a 13-0 lead.
Potter-Dix, Sioux County play in marathon match
A five-set slugfest ended with Potter-Dix’s undefeated volleyball record intact as they bested the Sioux County Warriors 3-2 in a marathon match. The Coyotes took the first set 25-18 as they outhit the Warriors nine kills to six. Potter-Dix looked to repeat in game two, up by seven points early in the set. They got stuck at game point, however, as Kaylee Juhnke and Britney Klein combined for three consecutive kills to make it 23-24. A Potter-Dix error tied the contest at 24, and Coyotes went ahead again on a kill, only to see the Warriors answer on a Tamika Eastman kill. A series of errors by both teams put Potter-Dix ahead 27-26. Juhnke tipped the ball over for a kill and the tie, and a Coyote error and a Sierra Eastman kill handed the game to the Warriors 29-27.
Kimball scores three touchdowns against Perkins County Plainsmen
KIMBALL, Neb. — The Kimball High School football team, playing in their first season in two years, host Perkins County Friday night. The Longhorns had a rough start defending the Plainsmen. Perkins County Senior Casey Hanson started the Plainsmen off strong getting a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The...
Tigers Power Past Red Raiders
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Tigers scored on seven of ten possessions to improve to 4-0 on the season with a 44-20 win over the Sidney Red Raiders Friday night in Mitchell. Running behind a massive offensive line, the Tigers rolled up 366 yards of rushing. The three possessions that Mitchell didn’t score involved a missed 42-yard field goal attempt late in the first quarter and two possessions in which the Tigers took a knee, one to end the first half and the other at the end of the game.
Anselmo-Merna hands Leyton first loss of season
DALTON - Anselmo-Merna Junior Quinten Myers rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries and finished with two total touchdowns in the Coyotes' 14-12 victory over Leyton in the Warrior homecoming game on Friday afternoon in Dalton. Myers rushed for one score and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Collin Cooksley....
