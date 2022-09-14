A five-set slugfest ended with Potter-Dix’s undefeated volleyball record intact as they bested the Sioux County Warriors 3-2 in a marathon match. The Coyotes took the first set 25-18 as they outhit the Warriors nine kills to six. Potter-Dix looked to repeat in game two, up by seven points early in the set. They got stuck at game point, however, as Kaylee Juhnke and Britney Klein combined for three consecutive kills to make it 23-24. A Potter-Dix error tied the contest at 24, and Coyotes went ahead again on a kill, only to see the Warriors answer on a Tamika Eastman kill. A series of errors by both teams put Potter-Dix ahead 27-26. Juhnke tipped the ball over for a kill and the tie, and a Coyote error and a Sierra Eastman kill handed the game to the Warriors 29-27.

POTTER, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO