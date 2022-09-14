Read full article on original website
Related
Regé-Jean Page, Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series for Amazon
The Russo Brothers will serve as EPs alongside Page and Powell
How to Watch ‘Vampire Academy': Where Is the YA Adaptation Streaming?
If you’ve been craving a vampire drama to quench your thirst since “The Vampire Diaries” left Netflix, look no further. Created by TVD producer Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who wrote “The Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” “Vampire Academy” promises all the romance of TVD with even more hierarchy and teen angst. Think “Harry Potter” combined with “The Crown” but with a blood-sucking twist.
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
Queen Latifah Is the Queen of Pulling Faces in ‘The Equalizer’ Season 2 Gag Reel (Exclusive Video)
Queen Latifah is the queen of pulling funny faces in the gag reel from “The Equalizer” Season 2, and TheWrap has an exclusive look at the video. In the clip, the actress and star of the CBS drama has a little fun on set making faces for the camera — some silly and some high fashion. Her co-stars also get in on the action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skydance Pulls Plug on ‘Dallas Sting’ With Matthew McConaughey After Investigation Into True Story
Skydance will no longer move forward with a film called “Dallas Sting” meant to star Matthew McConaughey after an investigation into the film’s true story uncovered disturbing allegations, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s “The Falcon and...
‘SNL’ Adds 4 Featured Players from Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next,’ Netflix’s ‘Introducing’ for Season 48
“Saturday Night Live” said goodbye to several castmates at the end of last season, but they’re adding four more as featured players for Season 48. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker join the show, which returns Oct. 1, NBC announced Thursday. Hernandez, a Miami native,...
Zoe Saldaña Embarks on a Love Story ‘For the Ages’ in Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ Trailer (Video)
The new Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” starring Zoe Saldaña and Eugenio Mastrandrea, debuted its first trailer Thursday. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home” by Tembi Locke, the adaptation’s eight hour-long episodes will premiere on the streamer Oct. 21.
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon on Why They Skipped an Emmys Afterparty: “Our COVID Boundaries Are a Lot Stricter”
Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and writer-producer Emily V. Gordon say they skipped a 2022 Emmys afterparty because it didn’t require COVID-19 testing. The duo revealed why the testing requirement was important to them while speaking to Insider about their new “Up the Antibodies” campaign, which focuses on raising awareness and increasing education within the immunocompromised community about medical options that offer added protection against COVID-19. As Gordon is immunocompromised, having been diagnosed with adult-onset Still’s disease, the couple felt the lack of testing was too risky and so they ultimately passed. More from The Hollywood ReporterKumail Nanjiani and Emily V....
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Atlanta’ Season 4: Zazie Beetz Reflects on Van’s Evolution and the Final Season’s More ‘Hopeful’ Tone
"She's really pushing back against what feels confining to her," the actress told TheWrap of her character in the final installment
The Scene at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, From Hugh Jackman to Taylor Swift (Exclusive Photos)
Toronto 2022: Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, Nicolas Cage and more hit the red carpet -- and the streets -- at the annual festival
‘Vampire Academy’ Stars on Importance of Rose and Lissa’s Connection: ‘It All Comes Back to This’ (Video)
It may seem intense now, but according to Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves, it's only going to get deeper
‘Moving On’ Review: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Reunite for a Surprise-Filled Mystery
Paul Weitz’s “Moving On” boasts a legendary ensemble that includes Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree. It’s always possible for such an illustrious cast to simultaneously elicit excitement and dread, though. Just ask anyone who has endured “Queen Bees,” “Poms,” “Book Club,” “Last Vegas” or “Space Cowboys.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Focus’ $30 Million Deal for Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’
The film from Miramax that reunites the director with his "Sideways" star Paul Giamatti will get a global theatrical release next year
‘Quantum Leap': Everything We Know About the NBC Reimagining
NBC introduces its new take on a classic series next week with the premiere of “Quantum Leap.”. The upcoming series isn’t so much a reboot as it is a continuation of the story that the previous iteration told, showrunner Martin Gero said during Thursday’s Television Critics Association panel. In fact, Gero admitted that the creative team knew they’d be setting the show up for failure if they tried to recast the iconic time traveler Dr. Sam Beckett and his hologram sidekick, Al.
‘Moonage Daydream’ Film Review: Immersive David Bowie Documentary Is a Bold, Seething Mass of Bowie-ness
Brett Morgen's doc delves into the Bowie archives to embrace the artist's concept of an art that works with "fragments and chaos"
‘Dos Estaciones’ Review: Gorgeously Moody Drama Captures the Struggles of a Tequila Rancher
Juan Pablo Gonzlezs atmospheric narrative mixes story, performance and real life to portray a Mexico changed by the modern economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?
“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
James Corden Explains the Hilarious Link Between Corn and James Bond (Video)
We assume this headline is weird enough to hook you, but if not, it's about a James Bond-themed corn maze
CNN’s Lisa France Calls Out Matt Walsh’s Weird ‘Scientific’ Objection to a Black ‘Little Mermaid’
CNN digital senior entertainment writer Lisa France responded to Daily Wire host Matt Walsh’s scientific objection to having a Black Ariel in Disney’s new live action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” starring Halle Bailey. In conversation with co-anchor of CNN’s “New Day” Brianna Keilar, France explained...
‘The Woman King’ Film Review: Viola Davis Rules in Fresh and Meaningful Action Film
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's film feels like an oft-told tale, but with a unique contemplation of strength and weakness
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0