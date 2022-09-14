Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and writer-producer Emily V. Gordon say they skipped a 2022 Emmys afterparty because it didn’t require COVID-19 testing. The duo revealed why the testing requirement was important to them while speaking to Insider about their new “Up the Antibodies” campaign, which focuses on raising awareness and increasing education within the immunocompromised community about medical options that offer added protection against COVID-19. As Gordon is immunocompromised, having been diagnosed with adult-onset Still’s disease, the couple felt the lack of testing was too risky and so they ultimately passed. More from The Hollywood ReporterKumail Nanjiani and Emily V....

