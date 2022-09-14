ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Vampire Academy': Where Is the YA Adaptation Streaming?

If you’ve been craving a vampire drama to quench your thirst since “The Vampire Diaries” left Netflix, look no further. Created by TVD producer Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, who wrote “The Vampire Diaries” spinoffs “The Originals” and “Legacies,” “Vampire Academy” promises all the romance of TVD with even more hierarchy and teen angst. Think “Harry Potter” combined with “The Crown” but with a blood-sucking twist.
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon on Why They Skipped an Emmys Afterparty: “Our COVID Boundaries Are a Lot Stricter”

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani and writer-producer Emily V. Gordon say they skipped a 2022 Emmys afterparty because it didn’t require COVID-19 testing. The duo revealed why the testing requirement was important to them while speaking to Insider about their new “Up the Antibodies” campaign, which focuses on raising awareness and increasing education within the immunocompromised community about medical options that offer added protection against COVID-19. As Gordon is immunocompromised, having been diagnosed with adult-onset Still’s disease, the couple felt the lack of testing was too risky and so they ultimately passed. More from The Hollywood ReporterKumail Nanjiani and Emily V....
‘Quantum Leap': Everything We Know About the NBC Reimagining

NBC introduces its new take on a classic series next week with the premiere of “Quantum Leap.”. The upcoming series isn’t so much a reboot as it is a continuation of the story that the previous iteration told, showrunner Martin Gero said during Thursday’s Television Critics Association panel. In fact, Gero admitted that the creative team knew they’d be setting the show up for failure if they tried to recast the iconic time traveler Dr. Sam Beckett and his hologram sidekick, Al.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?

“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
