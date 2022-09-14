Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Drop Your Chaps! Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell Are Set To Play Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid In A New Prime Video Series
Are we getting the Bridgerton–Top Gun: Maverick crossover we’ve been secretly manifesting over the last few years? You bet! It was announced today that hunky hotties Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are slated to star in an upcoming Prime Video series about Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brittany Snow divorcing ‘Selling the OC’ star husband
Actress Brittany Snow is divorcing her her husband, Tyler Stanaland. Snow, 36, announced the split on her Instagram page. The couple started dating in 2019, and got married in 2020 in Malibu. Stanaland is currently on the hit Netflix show Selling the OC, and Snow is known for a number of different projects over the years including Pitch Perfect, The Pacifier, and Pitch Perfect 2.
‘Indiana Jones 5’: Harrison Ford’s Return Is ‘Brilliant,’ Costar Mads Mikkelsen Says
The very first Indiana Jones film premiered in 1981, starring Harrison Ford as the titular character. Entitled Raiders of the Lost Ark, the film introduced us to Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, a fictional archaeology professor whose daring adventures take him to faraway places where he fights larger-than-life enemies in his quests to retrieve various ancient artifacts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
wegotthiscovered.com
Viola Davis’ new action epic boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes
The Woman King, the new historical epic starring Viola Davis, is boasting an impressively perfect rating amongst critics so far. All are hailing Davis in The Woman King, with the film having a 100 percent critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews. Keep in mind, the critical score on RT represents what percent of critics gave the film a passing grade, based on a binary “fresh” or “rotten” basis.
AOL Corp
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio look cozy in new pics as romance rumors swirl
It turns out Leonardo DiCapriocan date women over the age of 25. After weeks of speculation, the Oscar-winning actor fueled romance rumors with Gigi Hadid during a New York Fashion Week after-party. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, 47, and the 27-year-old model appeared to get cozy at...
From Kurt Russell to Austin Butler, The Best and Worst On-Screen Portrayal of Elvis Presley
It was recently announced that the crown and studded jumpsuit will be passed once again to an actor taking on the role of Elvis Presley. Many have done it, but only a select few have succeeded at portraying the rocker. It takes a lot to play the King, in the first place. It takes even more, to truly capture the late legend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users hyped for the impending return of a fantasy favorite
Nobody expected Fate: The Winx Saga to be loved by fans. Despite what critics and die-hards thought of the live-action Winx Club spin-off, season one received an average score of 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And with season two on the horizon, fans of the magical adventure series have shown excitement as they’re curious to know what happens next at Alfea college.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Conflict brews in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 5 trailer
House of the Dragon has spent the first four episodes mostly setting up the narrative while giving fans a little taste of dragon warfare, but it seems that the prequel series is finally ready to dial up the action as we get into the second half of the first season.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin
Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
wegotthiscovered.com
A massively underrated historical action epic gets put back under the spotlight
When it comes to discussing the best historical epics of the modern era, the conversation tends to revolve around the same few movies, which is completely fair when a great deal of them weren’t of a particularly high standard. Despite both being one of the best and most successful, though, The Last Samurai has never really gotten its due.
wegotthiscovered.com
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
