Behind Viral Videos

The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school

A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
Black Enterprise

Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death

A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
NBC News

California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school

A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

