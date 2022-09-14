Read full article on original website
A Texas teacher faces termination after a video showed her telling students to use the term 'minor attracted persons' instead of pedophiles. A student said the 18-second clip was taken out of context.
In the video, the teacher is heard saying, "We're going to call them, MAPs. Minor Attracted Persons. So don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old."
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
Texas teacher on administrative leave after telling students to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'
A teacher in El Paso, Texas, is on administrative leave and facing termination after she told students to call pedophiles "minor attracted persons" in an incident that was captured on video and shared on social media, according to the city's school district. In an 18-second clip, the Franklin High School...
Florida Christian school says students living gay or trans lifestyles will be asked to leave
A private Christian school in Florida told parents ahead of the coming school year that students will only be identified by their "biological sex" and said that students who are found "participating" in gay or transgender lifestyles will be asked to "leave the school immediately." "We believe that God created...
A single mother says she was fired from her job after her coworker reported her TikTok post to school officials
Nicole Johnson, 30, said she was fired from her job as a teacher because her coworker reported her TikTok videos to the administration.
Popeyes Calls Cops on College Student for Buying Food for a Homeless Man in Viral TikTok
It's understandable why a local business wouldn't want its customers to purchase items for particular individuals who loiter on their property and may have given them trouble in the past. For example, when I was a student at Rutgers University-Newark, the owners of the EZ Mart would try and dissuade...
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school
A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
Minnesota man told his 5 kids to go play in the basement before shooting their mother, himself: police
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Two people in Minnesota died this week in what police have described as a murder-suicide. On Tuesday night, St. Paul Police Department officers...
Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death
A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school
A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
Grandmother comes to gun turn-in with two firearms: 'Those guns will never kill anybody'
In the latest buy-back, police offered $100 gift cards for each gun turned in — no questions asked. The turn-in was held at Hope Community Church in the Austin community.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Photo of $5 School Lunch Goes Viral: 'Have This or Nothing'
"Ah yes, the three lunchtime essentials. Yellow, brown, and black nutrient logs," one Redditor joked.
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Kansas teacher who was suspended after she refused to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $95,000 in suit
A Kansas teacher who sued the school district that suspended her for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns reached a settlement with the district Wednesday and will be awarded $95,000, her lawyers said. Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which describes itself as advocating "for the right of people to...
