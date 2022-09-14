ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Meta Set to Introduce Advantage Custom Audience Option

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Meta released Facebook Graph API v15.0 and Marketing API v15.0 Thursday, and the litany of changes was highlighted...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Expanding Your Community by Tapping Into Web3 to Innovate and Inspire

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Today’s companies are more eager than ever to understand how to leverage Web3 trends and tools for business...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instacart#Apps#Hardware Store#Tacos#Screws#Reach Consumers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
The US Sun

Major update as Target, Walmart & Kroger-like payment system to be expanded to millions giving shoppers cheaper options

SNAP recipients can now shop at more online grocery stores after the payment system has been expanded by the provider, Forage. Forage was approved by the USDA as a third-party payments provider for online SNAP shopping on Monday. Low-income households that receive food-purchasing assistance through SNAP, formally known as food...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AdWeek

Discord: How to Create a Forum Channel on Mobile

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Discord introduced Forum Channels, a new kind of text channel that allows a server’s members to have multiple...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Shopper Intelligence Firm Catalina Partners With Horizon Media to Boost Data Offering

Media and tech leaders from the New York Times, NBCUniversal and more will discuss digital advertising trends at NexTech, Dec. 6–7, in NYC. Register now to save 40%. Marketers seeking better customer data sometimes tap into shopper intelligence firms like Catalina—a company that knows where most people in the U.S. spend their money. Now, Horizon Media is partnering with the firm to give its clients more insight into what consumers buy.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Applicaster Report: OTT Business Model Strategies From the Industry’s Biggest Brands

The key to streaming success from Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and more. Applicaster, the top content streaming app platform for business growth, has released a new report analyzing how the biggest names in OTT are evolving. The OTT Business Model Breakdown gathers all the latest data to explore the pros and cons of SVOD, AVOD, FAST, and TVOD; a chart and summary of what the biggest brands are doing; and a prediction of what’s next for the industry.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

How Marriott Stays Relevant by Leveraging Marketing Driven by Today’s Consumer Trends

It’s no secret that the hospitality industry underwent a tremendous setback for a significant portion of the pandemic. While major brands are still trying to recover, Marriott is making a comeback with a laser focus on adapting to changing consumer travel behavior. Marriott International’s senior vice president of brand, loyalty and portfolio marketing, Brian Povinelli, took the stage with Adweek’s Ann Marinovich at Brandweek to share how the hospitality conglomerate overcame pandemic-induced challenges by initiating an innovative product and marketing evolution.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy