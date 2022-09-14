Kayleigh McEnany rips Karine Jean-Pierre's border claim 'lie': 'Have not done one thing to secure this border'

Read full article on original website
White House reporter blows up at Karine Jean-Pierre for not taking questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to shout down a belligerent reporter during her press briefing on Thursday, after the reporter expressed outrage at not being called on. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the briefing as Jean-Pierre was attempting to allow another reporter to ask a...
Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris ripped for saying border ‘secure:’ ‘Disrespectful to everyone with a brain’
Social media users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for agreeing with Vice President Kamala Harris that the border was "secure" during a press conference on Thursday. A popular topic during the press briefing was the recent news about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants...
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
Fact-Checkers Won’t Touch Karine Jean-Pierre BS!
Turns out fact-checkers have taken a vacation when it comes to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Nearly everything that comes out of White House Press Puppet Karine Jean Pierre’s mouth is utter BS and I’d tell you to fact-check that but apparently the fact-checkers are on hiatus!
“Embarrassed” Trump acknowledged loss before declaring “I’m just not going to leave”: Haberman book
Former President Donald Trump appeared "embarrassed" and privately recognized his 2020 election loss before declaring that he would refuse to leave the White House, according to an upcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. "I'm just not going to leave," Trump told an aide, according to an excerpt...
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Trump FBI raid could have ‘some connection’ to murdered CIA assets, MSNBC's Joy Reid speculates
MSNBC’s Joy Reid wondered out loud on Monday whether documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home were related to a rash of American spy deaths in 2021. "The ReidOut" featured a panel discussing the news that a federal judge ordered an independent special master be appointed...
Donald Trump Threatens To Sue Fox News Over Ad That Calls His Supporters 'Suckers'
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said the threat was just like the former president: "impotent, flabby, and pathetic.”
CNN staffers are 'terrified' that new boss Chris Licht is launching a purge of the woke after Brian Stelter and John Harwood were unceremoniously fired - as network tries to win back 'most trusted name in news' title
CNN staffers said they fear a network-wide purge of top talent after Brian Stelter and White House correspondent John Hardwood were unceremoniously fired. After Hardwood announced his surprise departure on Friday, just hours after reporting from the White House, current and former CNN employees told the The Washington Post that there appears to be a culling of the woke at the media outlet.
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview
Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House press secretary if 2016 election was stolen
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday if she believes the 2016 election was “stolen” following criticisms leveled by President Biden against the GOP. Doocy was referencing a number of tweets Jean-Pierre sent around the time of former President Trump’s election,...
White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
Bill Melugin Contradicts Karine Jean-Pierre On Border: “She Should Come Down Here And Take A Look Herself”
Bill Melugin, National correspondent for @foxnews based in L.A joined the Guy Benson Show to detail he latest reporting on the crisis at the southern border, as thousands of migrants continue to illegality cross into America. When asked by Benson if he thought Karine Jean-Pierre was correct to say migrants...
George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'
George Conway said Trump is inciting violence by acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to the Mar-a-Lago probe.
Sean Hannity Lists Investigations Into Donald Trump To Make Point But It Backfires
Host Sean Hannity of Fox News thought it would be a good idea to list the investigations into Donald Trump on Monday to prove that Democrats are only trying to smear him. But to many on Twitter, the long on-screen scroll served only as an indictment of the former president.
To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book
Kelly consulted the book — The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump — while "running the White House," which he called 'Crazytown,'" an upcoming book says.
Border Patrol Condemns West Texas Account’s Stephen Miller Retweets
The top official at U.S. Customs and Border Protection said late Saturday the agency will investigate a flurry of online activity from one of its regional Twitter accounts, after a person running the account shared tweets critical of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and liked a number of derogatory posts about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. In a statement, agency commissioner Chris Magnus called the retweets and likes “unauthorized and inappropriate content,” saying they did not “reflect the values of this administration.” Hours earlier, Twitter users had noticed the @CBPWestTexas account retweeting several posts from Stephen Miller, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, including one that railed against “Biden’s eradication of our border.” It had also liked at least two tweets that referred to Buttigieg as “Buttplug,” in a homophobic allusion to the secretary’s sexual orientation. “This must not happen again,” Magnus said in his statement.Looks like the person running @CBPWestTexas forgot to log off of the work account and started using it like their personal account. The "likes" are a dead giveaway—anti-Biden stuff, playground anti-gay insults against Buttigieg, etc...Will likely lead to disciplinary action. https://t.co/sc2KyA8ftE pic.twitter.com/Qgio9vvyKW— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 10, 2022 Read it at Associated Press
'Ridiculous': Former WH official on Trump's offer to pardon Jan. 6 rioters
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Trump’s proposal of pardoning Jan. 6 rioters if he is reelected.
