A vaccine candidate called R21 has been shown to be up to 80% effective at preventing malaria in young children, according to the latest trial results. This follows from a study published in 2021 from the same team at Oxford University which showed that the three-dose vaccine was up to 77% effective at preventing malaria. Their latest study shows that a booster, given a year later, maintains the levels of protection at 70% to 80%, suggesting that long-term protection is possible.

