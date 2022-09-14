ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Study shows potential for 'cracking' technology to reduce environmental impact of nitrous oxide used during labor

A study published in Anaesthesia shows the potential for using "cracking" technology to reduce the environmental impact of nitrous oxide (N2O), used extensively to manage pain during labor. The study was conducted by a multidisciplinary team of anesthetists and midwives from St John's Hospital, Livingston, UK and Manchester University NHS...
HEALTH
The Guardian

Bring on the parasitic wasps and hoverflies: Riverford embraces regenerative farming

Guy Singh-Watson, founder of the organic veg-box firm, continues to experiment with new ways of producing food and promoting wildlife, 36 years after his first harvest. In a field full of polytunnels containing row after row of tomatoes and cucumbers, laminated sheets covered in images that look like police mugshots are prominently displayed. Pictured are a list of “friends and foes”.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Food Science#Healthy Food#Food Security#Calories#Uk#The Uk Government#Rd#Hfss
MedicalXpress

First-of-its-kind book addresses psychiatric epidemiology

The first volume of historical scholarship addressing psychiatric epidemiology was published over the summer, co-edited by CUNY SPH Professor Emeritus Gerald Oppenheimer. "Reimagining Psychiatric Epidemiology in a Global Frame: Toward a Social and Conceptual History" traces the development of the discipline, specifically its constructs, methods and its social, cultural or political purposes over time. It is through this double lens—conceptual and social—that it envisions the history of the field. The book shows that history to be a global phenomenon, formed by multiple approaches.
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

Gene-Edited Crops Are Getting a Surprising Push in Europe

This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Europe’s summer of drought has been impossible to ignore. Rivers dried up, exposing the skeletons of warships and ancient buildings. Images captured by satellite show swathes of the continent’s normally verdant fields turned to parched dust bowls.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?

There have been national, state and local campaigns to "Close the Gap" in Australia. Despite this, considerable health gaps still exist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Musculoskeletal conditions are an area of health where there is a significant difference between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Although Indigenous people experience musculoskeletal conditions...
WORLD
AFP

Biden en route to London to attend funeral of Elizabeth II

US President Joe Biden on Saturday headed to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The state funeral, the first in Britain since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965, will take place Monday at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 am (1000 GMT). World leaders were beginning to gather in London on Saturday to prepare for Monday's funeral.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Cognitive health may benefit from balanced meal timing

Globally, there are approximately 55 million people who suffer from dementia, and the incidence of the disease has steadily increased. The number of affected is expected to triple by 2050, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Dementia affects the quality of life of individuals and adds significant economic burdens to families and society.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Malaria vaccine: The road has been long and tortuous, but we're getting there

A vaccine candidate called R21 has been shown to be up to 80% effective at preventing malaria in young children, according to the latest trial results. This follows from a study published in 2021 from the same team at Oxford University which showed that the three-dose vaccine was up to 77% effective at preventing malaria. Their latest study shows that a booster, given a year later, maintains the levels of protection at 70% to 80%, suggesting that long-term protection is possible.
HEALTH
mrobusinesstoday.com

Air India launches Vihaan.AI to boost makeover Strategy

Air India with the new plan aims to draw out a blueprint to offer the absolute best in class customer service, MRO assistance, technology, product, reliability and hospitality. India’s first and longest-running airline, Air India has unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan, to re-establish itself, and affirm its position as a...
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up

It is difficult to understand the ease with which we have accepted a major proportion of the Australian population getting infected with COVID in just a matter of months. Many have been infected multiple times, potentially exposing them to long COVID and other problems we are only beginning to understand. In the past 75 years, only the second world war has had a greater demographic impact on Australia than COVID in 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New drug therapy for young children with severe eczema

A biologic therapy for very young children with a moderate to severe form of a common skin condition has been shown to be safe and effective in an international trial which involved University of Manchester clinical scientists working within the Clinical Trials Facility at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Sponsored by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

