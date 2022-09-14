Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study shows potential for 'cracking' technology to reduce environmental impact of nitrous oxide used during labor
A study published in Anaesthesia shows the potential for using "cracking" technology to reduce the environmental impact of nitrous oxide (N2O), used extensively to manage pain during labor. The study was conducted by a multidisciplinary team of anesthetists and midwives from St John's Hospital, Livingston, UK and Manchester University NHS...
MedicalXpress
Six-country European survey finds over half of adults with diabetes in the UK and Italy experience anxiety
A survey of adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes from six Western European countries highlights the unique burden of mental health issues on people with diabetes and suggests a link between blood sugar management and severity of anxiety. The study by Evelyn Cox from dQ&A—The Diabetes Research Company,...
Bring on the parasitic wasps and hoverflies: Riverford embraces regenerative farming
Guy Singh-Watson, founder of the organic veg-box firm, continues to experiment with new ways of producing food and promoting wildlife, 36 years after his first harvest. In a field full of polytunnels containing row after row of tomatoes and cucumbers, laminated sheets covered in images that look like police mugshots are prominently displayed. Pictured are a list of “friends and foes”.
US bans ‘advanced tech’ firms from building facilities in China for a decade
US technology firms that receive government funding will be banned from building “advanced technology facilities” in China for a decade, the Biden administration has announced, as it outlined plans to increase domestic production of semiconductors. The requirements come under the US government’s near-$53bn (£46bn) plan to scale up...
MedicalXpress
International study discovers bacteria previously thought harmless can worsen existing lung disease
A team of international scientists led by the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has discovered that Neisseria—a genus of bacteria that lives in the human body—is not as harmless as previously thought, and can cause infections in patients with bronchiectasis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
MedicalXpress
First-of-its-kind book addresses psychiatric epidemiology
The first volume of historical scholarship addressing psychiatric epidemiology was published over the summer, co-edited by CUNY SPH Professor Emeritus Gerald Oppenheimer. "Reimagining Psychiatric Epidemiology in a Global Frame: Toward a Social and Conceptual History" traces the development of the discipline, specifically its constructs, methods and its social, cultural or political purposes over time. It is through this double lens—conceptual and social—that it envisions the history of the field. The book shows that history to be a global phenomenon, formed by multiple approaches.
Slate
Gene-Edited Crops Are Getting a Surprising Push in Europe
This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Europe’s summer of drought has been impossible to ignore. Rivers dried up, exposing the skeletons of warships and ancient buildings. Images captured by satellite show swathes of the continent’s normally verdant fields turned to parched dust bowls.
MedicalXpress
With most mandatory public health measures gone, is New Zealand well prepared for the next COVID wave?
New Zealand's decision this week to end most mandatory public health measures aimed at preventing COVID transmission received a mixed response. Our modeling suggests it was time to wind back restrictions, but some measures were perhaps scrapped prematurely. The only requirements still in place are for people who test positive...
MedicalXpress
How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?
There have been national, state and local campaigns to "Close the Gap" in Australia. Despite this, considerable health gaps still exist between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Musculoskeletal conditions are an area of health where there is a significant difference between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. Although Indigenous people experience musculoskeletal conditions...
Biden en route to London to attend funeral of Elizabeth II
US President Joe Biden on Saturday headed to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The state funeral, the first in Britain since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965, will take place Monday at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 am (1000 GMT). World leaders were beginning to gather in London on Saturday to prepare for Monday's funeral.
MedicalXpress
Cognitive health may benefit from balanced meal timing
Globally, there are approximately 55 million people who suffer from dementia, and the incidence of the disease has steadily increased. The number of affected is expected to triple by 2050, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Dementia affects the quality of life of individuals and adds significant economic burdens to families and society.
MedicalXpress
Malaria vaccine: The road has been long and tortuous, but we're getting there
A vaccine candidate called R21 has been shown to be up to 80% effective at preventing malaria in young children, according to the latest trial results. This follows from a study published in 2021 from the same team at Oxford University which showed that the three-dose vaccine was up to 77% effective at preventing malaria. Their latest study shows that a booster, given a year later, maintains the levels of protection at 70% to 80%, suggesting that long-term protection is possible.
MedicalXpress
Excess weight, not high blood sugar, associated with increased risk of COVID-19 infection and long COVID
High body mass index (BMI), rather than high blood sugar levels, are associated with excess risks of COVID-19 infection and long COVID, according to a meta-analysis of over 30,000 UK adults from nine large prospective cohort studies. The findings by Dr. Anika Knuppel from the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Air India launches Vihaan.AI to boost makeover Strategy
Air India with the new plan aims to draw out a blueprint to offer the absolute best in class customer service, MRO assistance, technology, product, reliability and hospitality. India’s first and longest-running airline, Air India has unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan, to re-establish itself, and affirm its position as a...
MedicalXpress
Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up
It is difficult to understand the ease with which we have accepted a major proportion of the Australian population getting infected with COVID in just a matter of months. Many have been infected multiple times, potentially exposing them to long COVID and other problems we are only beginning to understand. In the past 75 years, only the second world war has had a greater demographic impact on Australia than COVID in 2022.
Fast Company
‘Fintech isn’t revolutionizing finance’ and 4 other hard-line observations of the way we use money
Brett Scott is a journalist and financial hacker who writes about the intersection of money and digital technology. His work can be found in publications such as The Guardian, New Scientist, Wired, and CNN. HEre, Scott shares five key insights from his new book, Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the...
MedicalXpress
Study finds decline in performance of some COVID-19 home testing kits during omicron period
The performance of some home testing kits for COVID-19 appears to have declined as the omicron variant emerged, suggests a study published by The BMJ today. The findings, based on three widely used rapid antigen tests, show that performance improved when tests used both nose and throat samples compared with nasal samples only.
MedicalXpress
New drug therapy for young children with severe eczema
A biologic therapy for very young children with a moderate to severe form of a common skin condition has been shown to be safe and effective in an international trial which involved University of Manchester clinical scientists working within the Clinical Trials Facility at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Sponsored by...
