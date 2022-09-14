ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VCuhf_0hvF0OFP00

Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award presented by the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Telemundo and Billboard have selected the world-renowned singer, businessman, and actor for his impressive artistic career.

The recognition will be presented to him during the most prestigious night in Latin music to be held on Thursday, September 29. It will be broadcast live on Telemundo at 7 pm/6c from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYucY_0hvF0OFP00 Maria Marulanda

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will also air simultaneously on Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo app, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The Billboard Hall of Fame Award is given to artists who have achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending borders of genres and languages. Other winners of this award are: Alejandro Fernández, Banda El Recodo, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Franco de Vita, Joan Sebastian, José José, Marc Anthony, Marco Antonio Solís, Mongo Santamaria, Rocío Dúrcal , and Vicente Fernandez .

Who is Nicky Jam?

Nicky Jam has a career spanning more than three decades in urban music. Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the star is one of the pioneers of reggaeton and has become one of the great promoters of the genre.

The Boston-born singer of Puerto Rican and Dominican origin is one of the most prestigious reggaeton figures on the international music scene. His first radio hits, such as “Yo no soy tu marido,” “Me Voy pa’l party,” “Fiel a tu Piel,” and “La combi completa,” paved the way for urban music and made him one of the most prominent international exponents of the genre, which he later endorsed with the global success “Travesuras”. The latter peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoPNu_0hvF0OFP00 @nickyjam

Nicky Jam later collaborated with Enrique Iglesias on “El Perdon,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, where it stayed for 30 weeks (the second-longest single in the chart’s history). The song earned him his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list in September 2015.

The artist has also collaborated with other significant exponents of the genre, such as Daddy Yankee , with whom he began his career, and Sech, Farruko, Anuel , and Ozuna , among others. His collaboration on the remix of “Te boté” with Casper Mágico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna became a worldwide phenomenon.

RELATED:

Raphael to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Christina Aguilera will be honored with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award

Billboard’s ‘Cultura Clash’ series is back with in-depth, candid conversations about Latin culture and music

Nicky Jam has received more than 100 nominations in a widely successful career and won 28 awards, including 13 Billboard Latin Music Awards. His songs have more than 14.5 billion views on YouTube and 1.1 billion views on Spotify. Songs like “X” (35 times Platinum certification) in collaboration with J Balvin and “Casate Conmigo” (5 times Platinum certification) with Silvestre Dangond became international anthems.

The Latin idol has also known his acting side with his autobiographical series “El Ganador” for Telemundo and Netflix. More recently, he co-starred in “Bad Boys for Life,” working directly in Hollywood with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs

Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Shakira rumoredly asked Pique to give her back her Grammys

The Shakira and Gerard Pique divorce saga continues. According to the Spanish newspaper La Razon, Shakira and Pique are not only battling out the custody of their children, they’re also figuring out what to do with her Grammys. The newspaper reports that some of Shakira’s Grammys remain in Pique’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
HOLAUSA

Celebrity looks at the 74th Emmy Awards

The 74th Emmy Awards successfully celebrated the best in television, on Monday, September 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the celebrity-packed show welcomed guests and their fashion choices to the gold carpet. From Selena Gomez to Sofia Vergara, find below some of our favorite looks. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”

Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Ozuna
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
Nicky Jam
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Carlos Vives
Person
Joan Sebastian
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Alejandro Fernández
jambroadcasting.com

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd and Glass Animals honored in new ‘Guinness World Records’ book

Guinness World Records salutes The Weeknd, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift in its latest edition. Adele is the solo artist with the most Album of the Year Brit Awards — with three thanks to 30 — and is the first Best British Artist winner, the BRIT’s new gender-neutral category. “Easy on Me” is also the most-streamed song in 24 hours on Spotify; it racked up nearly 20 million streams after it was released October 15.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: 50 Cent is So Hip Hop Even When It's for Television

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has had an illustrious career as a rap star with several successful projects and received several accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Performance By a Duo. However, following the release of Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which marked his feature film acting debut, the veteran emcee showed a promising career in Hollywood. After over two dozen appearances in film and television, Fif switched gears and started collecting roles behind the scenes as a writer, producer, and director. Still, with the creations of several shows, including his ultra-successful Power universe, the star has remained true to his hip hop roots, consistently implementing elements of the culture from sounds, fashion, and history.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

John Legend & Jazmine Sullivan Share A Toxic "Love" Song: Listen

It's a great weekend to be an R&B lover, with new albums landing from both Ari Lennox and John Legend, and not to mention a new single from Bryson Tiller (plus an appearance on "Reset" from NAV's new album). While the Dreamville First Lady opted to keep her project short...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Latin Music#Telemundo#The Watsco Center#El Gran Combo De#Puerto Rican#Dominican
HOLAUSA

All the actors and shows who won a 2022 Emmy Award

The 74th Emmy Awards successfully celebrated the best in television, on Monday, September 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show had comedic moments; however, Dreamgirls actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the flashes after winning best supporting comedy actress for “Abbott Elementary.” The star looked stunning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Ariana DeBose might play Disney’s first Afro-Latina princess

D23 Expo featured a variety of exciting reveals, among them, Ariana DeBose’s role as the lead in “Wish,” the studio’s upcoming animated feature film. Does this mean that DeBose will play the first Afro-Latina Disney Princess? RELATED: Ariana Debose discusses her sexuality and which label she prefers ...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ARTnews

Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion to Headline LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival

LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival, announced that artists Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the event, according to a press release from Penske Media Corporation (PMC). The festival will include art, music, and food. PMC — the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications — launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. In addition to Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion, the festival will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Sofia Vergara stuns at the Emmys with a golden gown

Sofia Vergara was one of the highlights of last night’s Emmys. The actress and hostess walked up the stage in order to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama series, and stunned thanks to her colorful and elegant gown. RELATED: Sofia Vergara...
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2 Collaboration Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month, Champions Mental Wellness

José Álvaro Osorio Balvín – known internationally as “J Balvin” – has made history more than once in his 37 years of life. Recently, the Colombian superstar made waves in both the mental health awareness and fashion industries with the launch of the OYE wellness app and Air Jordan 2 collaboration. Whereas some would choose to keep these worlds apart over fear of profit losses, Balvin has been a proponent of using every channel at his disposal to share the causes closest to him.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy