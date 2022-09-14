ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

David White
2d ago

A 2.6 earthquake is a disaster? Give me a break. Truck driving past my house register higher than that.

Edgar Lindez
2d ago

what disaster ? the only disaster happening in this country is the one in the white house and in sacramento..

Jada's Bald Spot
2d ago

1. Newson 2. Pelosi 3. Feinstein Three disasters. 4. The entire CA democrat super majority that have destroyed what was once the best state in the country.

KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Here's how to get California earthquake alerts

OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS LA

Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide

The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides. 
FOREST FALLS, CA
CBS LA

Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding

Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?

A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
TheHorse.com

Imported Warmblood Positive for WNV in California

On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution

Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
