David White
2d ago
A 2.6 earthquake is a disaster? Give me a break. Truck driving past my house register higher than that.
18
Edgar Lindez
2d ago
what disaster ? the only disaster happening in this country is the one in the white house and in sacramento..
24
Jada's Bald Spot
2d ago
1. Newson 2. Pelosi 3. Feinstein Three disasters. 4. The entire CA democrat super majority that have destroyed what was once the best state in the country.
5
KTVU FOX 2
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, CALIF. - A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more...
Gizmodo
See the Wreckage Left by California's Landslides
Southern California is cleaning up after massive landslides this past weekend destroyed homes and washed away cars in small mountain communities. Tropical Storm Kay brought strong winds and torrential rain to Southern California last week, giving the area some respite from the region’s ongoing drought and recent heat waves. But it also triggered landslides in the Forest Falls, Oak Glen, and Yucaipa communities in the San Bernardino mountains. The area is fire-scarred, creating the conditions for the destructive debris flow, the Guardian explained. Displaced trees, mud, and rocks damaged roads and filled homes with several feet of muck, per ABC News.
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
WATCH: San Bernardino Police Rescue Family of Three From Insane Flash Flooding
Dramatic footage shows a mother and her two children being rescued by police during major flash flooding in southern California. Police officers rescued all three people who were nearly swept away in raging flood waters that ripped through parts of the state on Monday. Torrential rains pounded southern California as...
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
iheart.com
This Is Where The “Big One” Will Strike In California, New Study Reveals
Researchers say the Rodgers Creek Fault in Northern California, which runs from the San Pablo Bay north through central Sonoma County, could well become the source of the state’s next major earthquake. The San Francisco Chronicle says the fault is a main strand along the boundary between the North...
KTVU FOX 2
Here's how to get California earthquake alerts
OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide
The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides.
California may permanently shrink discounts for low-income internet, cellular customers
DURING THE PANDEMIC, California took major steps to boost cell phone and internet access to vulnerable communities throughout the state, especially to low-income households. In July 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a $6 billion statewide plan to expand high-speed internet infrastructure in rural and other under-resourced regions. And...
KSBW.com
Pesticide contaminated water detected in areas of California, including along the Central Coast: Data
SALINAS, Calif. — Contaminated water has been found in urban areas in California, including the affects to the Central Coast, according to data released by theCalifornia Department of Pesticide Regulation. Imidacloprid is a neonicotinoid (or neonics), a pesticide that is also linked to bee die-offs. These pesticides are shown...
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
How did California avoid rolling blackouts during the recent heatwave?
A brutal heatwave across much of California stressed the state’s power grid and left millions of people on edge worrying about whether or not their homes could have their power knocked off. According to the California Independent System Operator, the power grid set an all-time record for energy delivered on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but rotating […]
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
NBC Bay Area
Experts Warn Larger, More Extensive Earthquake Could Hit the Bay Area
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa residents Tuesday and on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey issued a somber reminder that the next quake could be much larger and do serious, extensive and widespread damage. “Actually, if you look at the San Francisco Bay Area in general, the probability of...
TheHorse.com
Imported Warmblood Positive for WNV in California
On Sept. 14, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 15-year-old Warmblood stallion in San Luis Obispo County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, front-limb hypermetria (an exaggerated gait), muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching), hypersensitivity on his left side, and fever (103.2 F) beginning on Sept. 9 and is recovering. The stallion was imported from Mexico a week before showing signs, so he was likely exposed to WNV while in Mexico. This is the eighth case of equine WNV in California in 2022.
lagunabeachindy.com
Cracking Down on Loud Vehicle Noise Pollution
Across the country, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities, including Laguna Beach. According to observations by law enforcement, custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law is often the root of the problem. Noise pollution...
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
