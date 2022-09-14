ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmont, PA

Trump supporter in clown wig arrested at a Dairy Queen after threatening to ‘kill all the Democrats’

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GzaB_0hvEzegI00

A supporter of former President Donald Trump wearing a clown wig was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania on Saturday after threatening to “kill all the Democrats.”

The Murrysville Star reported that Jan Stawovy, 61, was reportedly carrying three loaded handguns with 62 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested by police.

According to the newspaper, Delmont, Pennsylvania, police responded to the area after a motorist called them with concern about a man wearing a yellow safety vest and a clown wig walking into a Dairy Queen location with a gun.

During a confrontation with police, Mr Stawovy reportedly said that he was working to “restore Trump as president” and “kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president.” In addition to the firearm Mr Stawovy was carrying, police said they found two more guns in his vehicle.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning, the Delmont Borough Police Department Chief Timothy Klobucar recognised the actions of one of the officers who responded to the incident, writing that “Ofc Stull detained the male and was able prevent the possibility of a mass casualty incident.”

Mr Stawovy reportedly also informed police during the incident that he is a “prophet” who has “talked to God” and was working undercover with the Pennsylvania State Police. Local television station WTAJ reported that Mr Stawovy claimed that he knew the workers at the Dairy Queen, but the workers said that their only prior interaction with Mr Stawovy came when he placed $120 on the counter earlier that day and said it was a tip for “non-Democrats.”

Mr Stawovy was arrested and is now, according to VICE News, facing multiple felony charges including carrying a handgun without a license and making terrorist threats. A data for his arraignment has not yet been set.

This is not the only recent instance of a supporter of Mr Trump’s threatening or committing violence. On Sunday, a Michigan man who believed in QAnon conspiracies and reportedly became increasingly detached from reality after Mr Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election fatally shot his wife and critically injured his daughter.

Supporters of Mr Trump have also threatened a number of law enforcement and federal officials in recents months, particularly in the aftermath of the FBI search at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The threats and violence all come in the aftermath of the Capitol riot in January of last year, when supporters of Mr Trump stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 election.

Mr Trump has repeatedly expressed measures of support for the rioters since then, and recently has begun embracing and sharing QAnon conspiracy theories and images on his social media.

There were signs on Mr Stawovy’s own social media channels that his thinking was also influence by QAnon. According to VICE News, Mr Stawovy posted messages from leading QAnon figures and conspiracy theories regarding Mr Trump. He also allegedly attended a church service in a clown costume in September.

Comments / 31

Tdizzle
2d ago

Literally a clown…can’t make this stuff up. Guess his plan was foiled when nobody would tell him their voting history. Must have overloooked that little detail.

Reply(1)
6
istvan balogh
3d ago

This man is suffering from delusion. This is a classic case of mental health problems, but, those law enforcement officers now think they saved life’s from this clown 🤡. Look at the massive shootings inside the ghettos every day then report how dangerous trump supporters are nationally.. 99.9% of trump supporters are all law abiding citizens, rarely does anyone associated with the maga movement has there been any form of violence. Look at the left. Those are the violent ones who commit serious crimes. Just go back to 2020 riots and over $3 billion dollars in damages throughout America by BLM AND ANTIFA TERRORIST funded by democrats and of course George Soros! Zero news coverage about those crimes in 2020 where Thousands of police officers were killed or injured and hundreds of innocent citizens were beat or killed by those Democratic controlled thugs !!

Reply(2)
5
Michele Dalton
1d ago

Y⁉️⁉️⁉️see this is what I mean. Support who the HELL u want believe n who the HELL u want but just don’t FORCE your BELIEFS AND WHO U SUPPORT ON ME‼️‼️‼️if u can do that the we r good.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral

Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London.An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reported The Telegraph.Invitations to Mr Trump and other living ex-presidents, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and their spouses, were sent out on Thursday. The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday.The venue has earlier hosted state funerals...
POTUS
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen, PA
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Delmont, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Trump bragged to associates about knowledge of French president's 'naughty' private life: Report

Former President Donald Trump bragged to his associates about knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron's "naughty" private life, according to a new report. A document seized in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid titled “Info re: President of France” triggered a "trans-Atlantic freakout" in Paris and Washington, the report from Rolling Stone claimed, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the situation. Though it is unknown what the details entailed and whether it included details of Macron's private life, the document has U.S. and French intelligence agencies scrambling to see whether there has been a security breach, the report said.
POTUS
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Democrats#Fbi#The Murrysville Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Protester During Mind-Numbing Gun Argument

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared to kick a protester outside the Capitol on Thursday during a heated exchange about gun violence in America. The firearm-loving lawmaker was confronted by members of Gen Z activist group Voters of Tomorrow after leaving a news conference. In a clip shared by Greene on Twitter, the elected Republican official appears to kick one of the protesters walking in front of her. “Excuse me,” Greene says as she apparently steps on demonstrator Marianna Pecora’s foot. Greene then appears to say “Excuse me,” a second time before appearing to deliberately kick Pecora. “Oh my God,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

The Independent

847K+
Followers
271K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy