ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 2

krista Hanseman
2d ago

oh please don't be stupid. by this logic we should give america back to the Indians? anything lost in war is lost period, deal with it.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Margaret Minnicks

Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Newsweek

Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
WORLD
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cullinan Diamond#Crown#African#The Second Star Of Africa#Sovereign#British
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happens to the flowers left in memory of the Queen?

Mourners have been rolling up their sleeves to help remove the plastic wrappings from floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Helpful volunteers have been pictured in Green Park near Buckingham Palace stripping the flowers of their plastic wrappings so that they can be composted once they have deteriorated.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Royals
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy