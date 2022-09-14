ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua advised by coach Robert Garcia to take ‘two or three’ fights before Tyson Fury clash

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Robert Garcia has said he would prefer Anthony Joshua to take ‘two to three fights’ before facing Tyson Fury, rather than go straight into a clash with the WBC champion in December.

Garcia joined Joshua’s camp ahead of the Briton’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this August, a fight that “AJ” lost on points – just as he had come up short against the Ukrainian in September 2021.

It is as yet unclear whether Garcia would be part of Joshua’s coaching team for a potential all-British fight with Fury, but the American has revealed his thoughts on the long-awaited contest, a deal for which seems to be edging nearer .

“I have spoken with Joshua’s team, but I am the newest member of the whole team, and they are decisions that they have to make between them,” he told Izquierdazo .

“For my part, I would like to do about two or three fights before [he faces Fury], but obviously it is a business and a huge fight in Europe.

“I can’t stop them from taking something if it’s a huge fight, and the purse I think would be a lot of money. I’m the newest on the team, I don’t own the decisions, they have a very smart management team and they will make the right decision – and it’s their decision really.

The unbeaten Fury, 34, last fought in April, knocking out compatriot Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC heavyweight title, which would be on the line in a fight between the “Gypsy King” and Joshua.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Usyk in their first in-ring meeting and failed to regain them in this summer’s rematch.

Oleksandr Usyk
Dillian Whyte
Anthony Joshua
Tyson Fury
