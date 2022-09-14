ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II’s travels around the globe

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJ7fv_0hvEzR9j00

The late Queen Elizabeth II made almost 300 trips overseas during her 70 years on the throne.

The Independent has gone through the archives to find some of the most memorable pictures taken during her decades of travel.

The jet-setting monarch almost covered the entire globe – except about 60 countries – before she stopped making state visits in 2015.

The Queen met, dined, and danced with other heads of state during her trips to scores of far-flung locations.

Last Thursday (8 September), the long-reigning monarch died at the age of 96 at Balmoral, seven years after making her last international trip.

Her husband Prince Philip – the Duke of Edinburgh – usually accompanied her on the journeys. He died aged 99 in April 2021.

The Queen was said to be a fan of British Airways’ supersonic Concorde jet. She travelled on it a year after the service was launched.

Her Majesty first flew on Concorde to Barbados in 1977, to Kuwait in 1979, again to Barbados in 1987 and 2003, the Middle East in 1984 and the US in 1991.

The Queen – who was head of state for the Commonwealth group of nations – visited Barbados and Jamaica the most out of all Caribbean nations, making six trips to each island. Next were the Bahamas (five), and Bermuda (five).

Other nations that top the list of her most-visited countries are Canada (up to 24 visits), Australia (19), New Zealand (10), Germany (seven), the USA (seven), and Fiji (six).

The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
CELEBRITIES
