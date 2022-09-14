ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Matchup Analysis: Complete breakdown of FSU Football at Louisville Cardinals

By Austin Cox
 2 days ago
FSU celebrates a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in New Orleans. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Here’s our in-depth look at the positional matchups for both sides of the ball and special teams in FSU’s third game of the season, Friday at Louisville.

247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Courthouse News Service

Basketball player’s case against Adidas tips off at Fourth Circuit

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — A lawyer for a former top-ranked college basketball prospect whose NCAA eligibility was stripped after a pay-for-play scandal told a Fourth Circuit panel Friday that his client should be able to bring racketeering claims against Adidas. The hearing revolved around Brian Bowen II's standing to...
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana area games to watch in Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 5 of the high school football season has multiple strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Bardstown (4-0) vs Spencer County (4-0) A battle of unbeaten teams, Spencer County is 4-0 for the first time since...
Louisville.com

Hannah’s Louisville (9.15.22)

Wilder Park (“But four generations of our family have lived in Smoketown. I wanted to live there, but the prices are astronomical. Gentrification.”) You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
multihousingnews.com

Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
wdrb.com

WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
WLKY.com

New sports bar to open near Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A new bar is opening near Fourth Street Live in Downtown Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Parlay is set to open soon at 416 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. The sports bar will be located in a 2,000-square-foot space formerly home Japanese restaurant Hiko-A-Mon, next to The Seelbach Hotel. Hiko-A-Mon's Westport Village location is remains open.
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

