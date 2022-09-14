ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Public begin paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Members of the public have begun paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

The late monarch’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon and will remain in position until Monday’s funeral.

After a service that was attended by members of the royal family, including King Charles III, members of the public entered Westminster Hall to pay their respects.

Some are expected to queue for hours in central London for a glimpse of the coffin in the coming days.

The Independent

