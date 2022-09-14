ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Aidan Hutchinson reveals the weirdest thing he saw Jim Harbaugh do at Michigan

By Andrew Graham
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xup25_0hvEzEvW00
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Christian Petersen / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Jim Harbaugh has proven time and again to be one of the oddest figures in college football — from referring to chickens as “nervous birds” to his prescribed get-healthy regimen of steak, milk and pushups to literally sleeping over at a recruit’s home — and former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson just added a new detail to the list.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, the namesake host asked Hutchinson the weirdest thing he saw or heard from Harbaugh. It took the edge rusher a moment, but he eventually sussed out one of Harbaugh’s more notable routines.

“You know, I think” Hutchinson said, pausing, “I think every day when we were going out to practice, I wouldn’t call this strange — well you can take it how you want it — but, every day when we’d go out to practice, he would be doing his little pre-practice lifts. He was always going really hard in the squat rack. And some days he would actually have his shirt off in the weight room. As all the guys are getting ready to go out there, you see Coach Harbaugh kinda with his shirt off and his khakis on and his cleats, just ripping out some squats in the weight room. So, I think consistently seeing those things, and then that’s normal to me now, just because I was around it for so long. So I think those are just kind of the day-in-the-life things that you get.”

It’s quite the image, though not one we have to entirely reach for. There is of course the (in)famous photo of Harbaugh, early in his Michigan tenure, playing in a shirts-on-skins game at a recruiting camp. He was on the skins team, in case you forgot.

Neither is the image of the Michigan head coach doing squats, either. He was photographed on a recruiting trip this offseason getting low in a pair of blue slacks and a dress shirt — and with what appears to be at least 135 pounds on the bar.

Patrick asked Hutchinson if his current coach with the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell, would be spotted doing such a thing as lifting shirtless before practice.

“Coach Campbell. It’s different. I don’t know if I could see Coach Campbell doing that. Coach Campbell will rip out some down-ups with the boys,” Hutchinson said, referencing a moment from HBO’s “Hard Knocks” where the Lions coach joined a workout in practice, “but I don’t know if I see him shirt off, squatting in the weight room. He’s pretty humble with how built he is.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Spun

Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral

Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes There's 1 Reason For Nebraska's Struggles

Nebraska's once prestigious football program faces a severe inflection point. After following a 3-9 season with a 1-2 start, the school fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Mickey Joseph will take over as interim coach this season, but the Huskers have to consider major changes for 2023 and beyond to rediscover their past glory.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Lions#Dan Patrick#American Football
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Louisiana-Monroe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (2-0) is back inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on Louisiana-Monroe. Sure, this is a non-Power Five opponent, but everyone remembers the Crimson Tide’s embarrassing loss to the Warhawks back in 2007. Even though both teams have only played...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 3

Welcome to Week 3 of the college football "Upset Watch" here at Athlon Sports!. We've had at least one team from each of the first two weeks of "upset watch" go down to underdogs. Last week, it was Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern. Who will it be this week?. Let's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Toledo: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes on the Toledo Rockets Saturday night in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team looks to make it 3-0 on Saturday evening as they welcome the University of Toledo to campus. Toledo is 2-0 after wins against LIU and UMass respectively. The Rockets are the favorites to win the MAC and should at least give the Scarlet and Gray more of a fight than Akron did last season.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five star recruit got emotional after being offered by UNC

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class. Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy