Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Full list of bank holiday closures from supermarkets to pubs

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 2 days ago
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Britain has entered a period of national mourning and there has been an outpouring of grief as the country remembers its longest-reigning monarch.

The day of the Queen’s funeral has been approved as a bank holiday by King Charles III, meaning many schools, supermarkets and other organisations will be closing their doors on Monday 19 September as a mark of respect.

Lidl, Aldi, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Tesco have all confirmed that most of their stores will close on the day, while many other establishments will also do the same.

