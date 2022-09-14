ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 2 Tight End Rankings & Stat Projections

By Shawn Childs
 2 days ago

A difficult matchup against the Vikings keeps Dallas Goedert out of the top 10 tight end rankings in Week 2.

There are quite a few shifts to my Week 2 tight end rankings and projections. It's a bit reactionary but you can't ignore performance and cling to preseason beliefs. Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz get a small bump up in my early Week projections while guys like Dallas Goedert , T.J. Hockenson and Pat Freiermuth see a minor downgrade due to matchup. Unless you have a stud at the position, it's likely best to take a streamer's approach and lean hard into favorable matchups or games with high-scoring over/under totals. If Vegas thinks lots of points on the board, it's probably going to happen!

You'll also notice more dramatic downward shifts for guys like Cole Kmet , Mike Gesicki and Irv Smith . Just because a tight end was a borderline top-12 option coming into the season, that doesn't mean it'll stick. Do your best to be patient at the position but don't settle if there's a better option available to you.

Updated : September 14, 2022

WEEK 2 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

